Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Swami Ramdev, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and others attended the grand trailer launch of Ramayana held in Delhi. The event was hosted by Kumar Vishwas, who introduced Ranbir Kapoor in his trademark style.

Ranbir Kapoor apologizes for wearing sunglasses at Ramayana Delhi trailer launch: “Meri aankhon mein infection hua hai. Lekin iss shubh avasar par mere dil mein sirf affection hai!”

Ranbir Kapoor came on stage and loudly chanted, “Jai Shri Ram!” A few days ago, it was widely reported that since the actor is suffering from conjunctivitis, he would be wearing sunglasses at the event.

Ranbir addressed this bit at the very beginning and said, “Namaste. I want to inform you all that I apologize for wearing these dark glasses. Meri aankhon mein infection hua hai. Lekin iss shubh avasar par mere dil mein sirf affection hai! So, please don’t mind.”

He then addressed Arun Govil, who was seated in the audience, saying, “First, I want to speak to Arun ji.” The veteran actor stood up upon hearing his name. Ranbir smiled and said, “Sir, please baithe rahiye. You have fulfilled this responsibility with such beauty, sincerity and dignity for so many years. Anyone who has watched Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has been deeply inspired by you. If I can portray Shri Ram even a little as you did, I would feel that my hard work has paid off.”

He further said, “Bachpan se sir Bhagwan Shri Ram ka aashirwad, unki seekh aur aapka chehra apne dil mein rakh kar bada hua hoon. We love you like you are our own, and thank you for everything!”

Ramayana is a two-part saga with the first part releasing on Diwali 2026. As for the second part, it'll arrive on the big screen on Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor catches conjunctivitis after daughter Raha ahead of Ramayana trailer event in Delhi: Report

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