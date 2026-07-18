Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Ajinkya Deo, Shobhna, sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Swami Ramdev, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and others attended the grand trailer launch of Ramayana held in Delhi. The event was hosted by Kumar Vishwas, who has also contributed to the film in a big way. Towards the end of the event, Yash came on stage and he gave a rare speech in Hindi.

Ramayana Delhi trailer launch: Yash delivers a RARE speech in Hindi; calls Ranbir Kapoor “phenomenal”: “WHOLE of India will understand what MAGIC you have created!”

He began by saying, “I am really happy to be a part of this wonderful project. Sab Hindi mein baat kar rahe hain yahaan. Main bhi koshish karunga. Iss mukaam tak laane ke liye all credit should go to Namit Malhotra. Unhone mujhe yeh patra nibhaane ka avsar diya (laughs), uske liye main unko dhanyawaad kehta hoon. Hindi seekhne ka bhi mauka mila (smiles).”

He added, “This is India’s dream. We all have come together with one vision and one conviction – to put our story on the global platform. So, all of us are keeping all our interests aside. We have only one interest – to tell Prabhu Shri Ram’s story to the global audience, and also to celebrate him in our country. So, thank you, Namit, for having this courage and conviction. Thank you so much, Nitesh sir, for guiding me and helping me understand the character’s nuances.”

Yash then praised the film’s actors, “Ranbir, you’ve been phenomenal. The whole of India will understand how you’ve surrendered to this role and what magic you have created! Sai, of course, is a fabulous actress. To see her perform Sita’s role was a great experience. Her eyes say it all. Watch out for how Rakul Preet has carried the role of Surpanakha. It's our luck that Shobhna ma’am agreed to do this role as she brings in so much grace and value to the role. Ravi Dubey will be a surprise package; all viewers will become his fan. Vivek and I had a lot of fun. There are a lot of surprises in the film.”

Ramayana is a two-part saga with the first part releasing on Diwali 2026. As for the second part, it'll arrive on the big screen on Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Ramayana Delhi trailer launch: Sai Pallavi says, “On the sets, I would meditate and say, ‘Sita Maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film’”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.