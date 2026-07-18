Ramayana Delhi trailer launch: Sai Pallavi says, “On the sets, I would meditate and say, ‘Sita Maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film’”

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Ajinkya Deo, Shobhna, sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Swami Ramdev, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and others attended the grand trailer launch of Ramayana held in Delhi. The event was hosted by Kumar Vishwas, who has also contributed to the film in a big way. Sai Pallavi won hearts with her smile, quotes and her graceful presence.

Ramayana Delhi trailer launch: Sai Pallavi says, “On the sets, I would meditate and say, ‘Sita Maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film’”

Sai Pallavi said, “I’ll speak in Hindi, but in case I make a mistake, please forgive me (smiles). It's not easy for actors to get roles like this because it’s a challenge to essay a Goddess on screen. There should be a team that can put their heart and soul into presenting their best version to the world. Only then does it become itihaas for everyone. Hence, thank you for selecting me for such a prestigious project.”

She further said, “I don’t think I chose the role of Sita Maa. I was blessed to play this role because it’s not something you can go after. Also, it's not something that you can write down on a piece of paper and say ‘This is how I am going to play’. I would just sit, meditate and say, ‘Sita Maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film’.”

She continued, “I was always keeping myself as pure as possible, at least in my thoughts and keeping it very neutral, so that I have the best version of me while performing. In the process, I believe I have learned a lot.”

Ramayana is a two-part saga with the first part releasing on Diwali 2026. As for the second part, it'll arrive on the big screen on Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor apologizes for wearing sunglasses at Ramayana Delhi trailer launch: “Meri aankhon mein infection hua hai. Lekin iss shubh avasar par mere dil mein sirf affection hai!”

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