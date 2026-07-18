Ramayana Delhi trailer launch: Sunny Deol says, “I have just started work on the film. Mujhe bahut aage badhna hai”; adds, “I am VERY confident that EVERY Indian will watch this film”

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Ajinkya Deo, Shobhna, sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Swami Ramdev, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and others attended the grand trailer launch of Ramayana held in Delhi. The event was hosted by Kumar Vishwas, who has also contributed to the film in a big way. Towards the end of the event, Sunny Deol came on stage and as expected, it led to a frenzy at the venue.

Ramayana Delhi trailer launch: Sunny Deol says, “I have just started work on the film. Mujhe bahut aage badhna hai”; adds, “I am VERY confident that EVERY Indian will watch this film”

Sunny Deol greeted all the unit members present on the stage with a wide smile. He began his speech with an honest confession, “To be honest, I have just started work on the film. Mujhe bahut aage badhna hai.”

Sunny continued, “Ramayana hum Hindustaniyon ke liye ek badi cheez hai! I want to thank Wahe Guruji that I got a chance to play the role of Hanuman ji. I’ll try my best to do justice to the role because it’s not easy to essay Hanuman ji. But I am sure it’ll be a lot of fun kyunki woh natkhat hai, innocent hai, taaqatwar hai, aur aap sabke pyaare hai. Aur Ram ji ke bhakt bhi!”

He also said, “I get a bit uncomfortable addressing so many people. But we need the blessings of all the people as Namit has mounted the project on a huge scale. I am very confident that every Indian will go and watch this film.”

After his speech, the event concluded, the actors of the film along with Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari and Kumar Vishwas, posed for a picture.

Ramayana is a two-part saga with the first part releasing on Diwali 2026. As for the second part, it'll arrive on the big screen on Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Ramayana Delhi trailer launch: Yash delivers a RARE speech in Hindi; calls Ranbir Kapoor “phenomenal”: “WHOLE of India will understand what MAGIC you have created!”

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