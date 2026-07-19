Ramayana Delhi trailer launch: Arun Govil REVEALS he plays Maharaj Dashrath in Ramayana; opens up on passing the Lord Rama baton to Ranbir Kapoor: “I kept thinking about it on the sets…”

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Ajinkya Deo, Shobhna, sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Swami Ramdev, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and others attended the grand trailer launch of Ramayana held in Delhi. The event was hosted by Kumar Vishwas, who has also contributed to the film in a big way. A major highlight was the speech of Arun Govil, who played the lord of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s unforgettable TV show Ramayan.

Ramayana Delhi trailer launch: Arun Govil REVEALS he plays Maharaj Dashrath in Ramayana; opens up on passing the Lord Rama baton to Ranbir Kapoor: “I kept thinking about it on the sets…”

Arun Govil began by saying, “It’s a film that has put Indian cinema at par with Hollywood. Namit ji deserves all the congratulations. I had a great time working with him. He doesn’t say anything. Sab kuch apne khamoshi mein dheere se bayaan kar dete hai! Both (Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari) are wonderful human beings and it was lovely to work with you.”

When asked about his experience of working on the film, Arun Govil replied, “Ram ji ki duniya hai. Accha hi lagta hai, accha hi lagega. This time, I am playing a different character. I used to think how I reacted when I saw the actor (Ranbir Kapoor) playing the same character I played at that time. I used to get this thought every time on the sets. He hasn’t informed everyone what role I am playing. May I?”

Namit Malhotra said, “Please sir.” Arun continued, “I am essaying the role of Shri Ram’s father, Maharaj Dashrath.” There was loud applause over this revelation.

Arun Govil added, “Usually, there is a lot of chaos on film sets. People speak loudly, and we also get some wonderful comments from the lightmen working above! But none of that happened on the sets of this film. Perhaps, it was because we were making Ramayana. Every member of the unit worked with a sense of truth, pride and reverence for the epic. There was no stress on the sets, and a lot of the credit for it goes to the director. When the director is stress-free, everyone else also remains stress-free.”

Ramayana is a two-part saga with the first part releasing on Diwali 2026. As for the second part, it'll arrive on the big screen on Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Ramayana Delhi trailer launch: Yash delivers a RARE speech in Hindi; calls Ranbir Kapoor “phenomenal”: “WHOLE of India will understand what MAGIC you have created!”

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