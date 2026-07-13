Vedang Raina CONFESSES that Main Vaapas Aaunga’s initial poor box office trending was very “SHATTERING”: “And then the turnaround took place. There is NO other example where it happened like this”

A month has passed since the release of Main Vaapas Aaunga, and the audiences still can’t get over its impact. Meanwhile, the trade and industry are yet to recover from its miracle box office trend. The film opened at just Rs. 1.28 crores and usually, films with solid word of mouth see a jump from the second day or the third. However, Main Vaapas Aaunga's trending in the weekend was poor and it was expected that the film would end up below Rs. 15 crores. However, a miracle occurred on Wednesday when the collections suddenly grew. Its second week collections were nearly double of the Week 1 earnings. The film is now expected to end its run with collections amounting to nearly Rs. 65 crores.

Vedang Raina CONFESSES that Main Vaapas Aaunga’s initial poor box office trending was very “SHATTERING”: “And then the turnaround took place. There is NO other example where it happened like this”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Main Vaapas Aaunga’s leading actor, Vedang Raina, opened up about the film’s box-office trending. He admitted that the performance of the film at the ticket window in the first three days were heartbreaking.

He said, “It was very shattering. And then the turnaround took place. I guess it makes this entire thing even more special. There is no other example where it happened like this. I regained my faith in the fact that good films will find an audience.”

Vedang also said, “It’s been quite overwhelming. The first couple of days or three days was a lot to take in. There were a lot of things being said about the film, which is now being unanimously loved by critics and audiences. The screenings that we went for... I have never seen reactions like that, and I felt it had to amount to something.”

He further stated that Main Vaapas Aaunga’s success has given hope to filmmakers across the industry, “If the product is good, people are going to love it regardless of all things around.”

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga also starred Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah and Sharvari.

Also Read: Vedang Raina says Main Vaapas Aaunga “changed everything” for him; thanks Imtiaz Ali in heartfelt note

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.