Filmmakers Ram Gopal Varma and Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently came together for a picture that has caught the attention of cinema fans. Varma shared the photograph on social media, accompanying it with a playful caption that appeared to reference Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit.

Ram Gopal Varma poses with Sandeep Reddy Vanga; shares “the Sprite of the Spirit” caption

In the picture, Varma and Vanga can be seen posing together. Sharing the moment on Instagram, Varma wrote, “The SPRITE of the SPIRIT 😎”.

The caption quickly drew attention, particularly because both filmmakers are currently associated with T-Series for their respective projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin)

Ram Gopal Varma and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s T-Series connection

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently working on Spirit, which stars Prabhas in the lead role and is backed by T-Series producer Bhushan Kumar. The action drama is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 5, 2027.

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma is directing Police Company, an upcoming action-crime drama produced by T-Series. The film features Harshvardhan Rane in the lead role and is inspired by the Mumbai Police special squad that operated against organised crime during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Rane is set to portray a character based on encounter specialist Daya Nayak in the film.

Sandeep Reddy Varma’s caption sparks curiosity

Both Varma and Vanga have explored crime and intense subjects through their filmmaking, making their latest picture an interesting meeting between two directors associated with the genre.

While Varma’s caption does not reveal any details about a collaboration between the two, his reference to Spirit has added curiosity around the photograph. Vanga, meanwhile, continues to work on Spirit ahead of its scheduled 2027 theatrical release, while Varma’s Police Company marks his return to the action-crime space.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma insists that the Deepika Padukone – Sandeep Reddy Vanga row is just ‘blown up in the media’; says, “The whole thing is very exaggerated”

More Pages: Spirit Box Office Collection

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