Ravi Kishan says Maa Behen freed Triptii Dimri from her Animal image: “Thank God this film came into her life”

Triptii Dimri has spent the better part of two years being defined by a single role. Ravi Kishan believes that chapter has finally closed.

Ravi Kishan says Maa Behen freed Triptii Dimri from her Animal image: “Thank God this film came into her life”

Ravi Kishan praises Triptii Dimri's range

The actor, who shares screen space with Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen, spoke about how the Netflix film has reshaped public perception of his co-star. In conversation with NDTV, he said the project gave viewers a chance to see her talent outside the narrow lens created by Animal.

He expressed relief that she finally had a vehicle to showcase a different side of her craft. “Thank God yeh film aayi. Thank God Tripti Dimri ke jeevan mein yeh film aayi, Maa Behen jisne unko apne Animal wale swaroop se nikala bahar,” he said, explaining that the film pulled her out of the image attached to her breakout role.

From Animal's Zoya to a new identity

Triptii's breakthrough came via Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 blockbuster Animal, where she played Zoya Riaz, a woman entangled with Ranbir Kapoor's Ranvijay Singh. Despite limited screen time, the character turned her into one of the internet's most talked-about faces, earning her the “national crush” tag.

The role also drew criticism over its intimate scenes, sparking debate about her creative choices.

Madhuri Dixit's underrated performances, according to Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan also turned the spotlight onto Madhuri Dixit, arguing that her acting often gets buried beneath the success of her iconic songs. He pointed to numbers like ‘Dhak Dhak’ and ‘Choli’ as examples of hits so massive that they overshadowed her sharper performances.

“Madhuri ma’am’s name is so big. Songs like ‘Dhak Dhak’ and ‘Choli’ became so huge that her best performances got overshadowed. Thank God this film came along. It reminded audiences that she also did romantic films and that she has given so many different kinds of performances. This film has done a great job,” he said.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Maa Behen stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Ravi Kishan, Dharna Durga, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh and Shardul Bhardwaj. The film premiered on Netflix on June 4, 2026, and continues to draw attention for its performances and character writing.

Also Read: Amandeep Sidhu explains what makes Sneha in Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan ‘different’: “Her refusal to quietly accept what she believes is unfair”

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