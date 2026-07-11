Raghav Juyal has steadily established himself as an entertainer who continues to surprise audiences with every new project. From earning recognition as one of India's most unique dancers and television personalities to making unconventional choices as an actor, his career has been defined by constant evolution.

Raghav Juyal steps into mainstream lead role with Bhai Tera Star Hai

With Bhai Tera Star Hai, Raghav takes on his biggest project to date as he headlines a mainstream commercial film. While he received appreciation for his performances in films such as Kill and The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, this film marks a fresh phase in his career, bringing him back to the comedy space where his natural comic timing first connected with audiences.

In the film, Raghav plays Ajay Singh, leading a star-studded ensemble that includes Sanjay Kapoor, Niharika NM, Vikalp Mehta, Barkha Singh, the Jordindians, and several other supporting actors. The recently released trailer has sparked interest for its offbeat storyline, humorous moments, and Raghav's performance as the central character navigating the chaos.

Unlike many actors who follow a traditional route to becoming leading men, Raghav's journey has been marked by versatility. Over the years, he has successfully reinvented himself as a dancer, television host, performer, and actor, choosing roles that stand apart rather than following a conventional path. His transition into the lead role of a commercial theatrical entertainer reflects the steady progression of his career.

Scheduled to hit theatres on July 30, 2026, Bhai Tera Star Hai marks another important milestone for Raghav Juyal. Blending comedy, emotions, and an ensemble cast, the film aims to deliver a complete theatrical entertainer while presenting audiences with a new dimension of Raghav in a mainstream leading role.

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More Pages: Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection

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