Raghav Juyal earned praise for his performance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and the two have since built a warm rapport off screen.

Raghav Juyal explains why Aryan Khan avoids smiling; says, “He doesn’t want to fake it”

Aryan recently made a rare public appearance at Raghav’s birthday celebration, where fans and photographers nearly swarmed him. The moment reignited a familiar conversation among fans: Why does Aryan so rarely smile in front of the cameras? Raghav has now stepped in to offer his perspective.

Juyal on Aryan’s refusal to perform for the camera

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Raghav addressed the curiosity around Aryan’s serious public demeanour, crediting it to his refusal to put on a false front.

“He doesn’t want to fake it, and I don’t think he wants to put on an act. That’s just who he is, and I think he should be allowed to be that way. He’s incredibly creative, free-flowing, and kind. That’s his nature,” Raghav said.

He further pointed out that Aryan’s public restraint doesn’t reflect his true personality. “If he doesn’t want to smile, that’s his choice. At home, he laughs, jokes around, and has fun,” he added.

A different identity beyond his lineage

In an earlier conversation with NDTV, Raghav had also spoken about Aryan carving out his own creative identity, separate from being Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son.

“I know he is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son, but he has a different identity of his own. He is an individual personality. He is Aryan Khan. He is a genius. Otherwise, how could he make a show like this, play with public perception, and create an entire satire around it? It’s a very brave step,” he said.

About the show

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marked Aryan Khan’s debut as a director and creator. Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, the Netflix series is a satirical comedy drama set within the film industry.

The show stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Manish Chaudhari in key roles, following an ambitious outsider as he navigates Bollywood’s highs and lows in a sharp, often humorous take on the industry’s culture and public image.

With the seven-episode series continuing to draw attention, Raghav’s remarks offer fans a rare glimpse into the person behind Aryan’s guarded public image.

Also Read: Raghav Juyal breaks silence on protecting Shehnaaz Gill amid viral paparazzi video; says, “My parents raised me to be a man”

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