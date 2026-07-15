Shehnaaz Gill has finally responded to the dating rumours linking her with actor and dancer Raghav Juyal after a recent viral video sparked widespread speculation on social media. The rumours began after the two were spotted leaving a birthday party together, where Raghav was seen protecting Shehnaaz from a crowd as they made their way through a group of fans. In one of the widely shared clips, Shehnaaz was also seen leaning on Raghav’s shoulder, prompting many to wonder if the two were more than just friends.

Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Raghav Juyal Dating rumours: “Woh mera bohot accha dost hai”

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz was asked about the ongoing dating rumours. However, the actress chose not to comment on her personal life and politely replied, “No personal questions, please,” before steering the conversation in a different direction.

Instead of addressing the speculation, Shehnaaz took the opportunity to promote Raghav’s upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai. Referring to him as a close friend, she said, “Mere dost ki film aa rahi hai, Bhai Tera Star Hai, aap please usko support karo.”

She further added, “Woh mera boht acha dost hai, uski film chalni boht zaroori hai” (He is my very good friend. It is important for his film to work).

Highlighting Raghav’s journey in the industry, Shehnaaz praised his hard work and urged audiences to support his first film as a lead actor. “As a hero, as a main lead vo pehli baar aa raha hai toh logon ko usko support karna boht zaroori hai kyunki vo koi industry ka banda nhi hai, vo khud bana hai jo bana hai. So please uski film dekhne jao, she said.

Shehnaaz and Raghav previously shared screen space in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Dating rumours surrounding the duo first gained attention in 2023 after Salman Khan, while promoting the film, jokingly hinted at a possible chemistry between them. He had said, “I saw a chemistry being built between two people on set. But nothing happened, at least from one person's end. The other one was eager.”

Raghav later dismissed the rumours, clarifying that Salman was only joking. Speaking to the Times of India, he had said, “Shehnaaz and I have acted in the film together, that's it. It is natural for people to ask questions about your co-actors, but no, we are not dating. I am single.” With Shehnaaz now referring to him as a “very good friend” and encouraging fans to support his film, the actress has once again shifted the spotlight from rumours to Raghav’s professional journey.

Also Read : Shehnaaz Gill and Jai Randhawa’s Ishqnama set for July 24 release; trailer out now

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