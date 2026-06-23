34 actors, 110+ entourage members, 54 vanity vans, 200 cars: Ahmed Khan reveals the CRAZY scale of Welcome To The Jungle at ‘Tera Paisa Mera Paisa’ launch

Akshay Kumar, Farida Jalal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Vindoo Dara Singh, director Ahmed Khan, and producers Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and Rakesh Dang attended the launch of the song ‘Tera Paisa Mera Paisa’ from Welcome To The Jungle at a multiplex in Mumbai. Ahmed Khan was hailed at the event for pulling off the multi-starrer.

34 actors, 110+ entourage members, 54 vanity vans, 200 cars: Ahmed Khan reveals the CRAZY scale of Welcome To The Jungle at ‘Tera Paisa Mera Paisa’ launch

Akshay praised Ahmed Khan by saying, “He’s the magnet of our film. Iss magnet ki wajah se iss film ke andar 32 actors chipke hue the. Agar yeh nahin hota, toh koi nahin chipakta. This film was made due to him.”

During the Q and A session, Ahmed was asked how difficult it was to bring all of them together and whether there were ego issues if the scenes of some actors were edited out from the final cut. Akshay jokingly remarked, “Pehle ladayi karwa do sabki yahaan pe!”

Ahmed Khan replied, “I told Firoz bhai at the very beginning, ‘Itne (actors) nahin chahiye’. He said, ‘Aur chahiye. Dil maange more’! Once they came on the set, there were too many fights and too many ego clashes. Everyone was eating each other’s roles. But that’s what the film is all about. Jo film mein film dekhne waale ho aap, woh actually wohi hai.”

Later, on a serious note, Ahmed Khan astonished attendees as he revealed, “Everyone feared that there would be a problem. But every actor felt that they shouldn’t be the one to cause a problem. As a result, kisi ki taraf se koi problem nahin hui.”

He continued, “The only problem we had was related to logistics. There were 34 actors and if we include their entourage, the total number of people went up to 150. Then, there were crew members, horses, horsemen, fighters, dancers and junior artists. So, our unit comprised 800-900 people. How Firoz bhai managed that for us was brilliant.”

Ahmed further said, “Apart from the set, we had a place where there were 54 vanity vans, generators, VIP rooms and tents for junior artists and extras. There was a total of 200 cars in which the unit members and actors travelled. So, it was like a town. The set was spread across 9 acres.”

He then asked the attendees to clap for the production team, and everyone obliged out of respect.

Welcome To The Jungle releases in cinemas on June 26 and will have paid previews on the evening of June 25.

Also Read: Welcome To The Jungle goes Dhurandhar and Bhooth Bangla way; to have paid previews from Thursday, June 25

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

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