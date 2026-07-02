EXCLUSIVE: Rachit Singh on the atmosphere on the sets of Baby Do Die Do, “Every day, we were cracking jokes, supporting each other and just having fun”

Every film leaves behind memories that stay with its cast long after the cameras stop rolling, and for Rachit Singh, Baby Do Die Do was as much about the friendships forged on set as it was about the work itself. While the film boasts an ensemble cast, it was the camaraderie, shared laughter, and genuine bond between the actors that made the experience truly memorable for him.

EXCLUSIVE: Rachit Singh on the atmosphere on the sets of Baby Do Die Do, “Every day, we were cracking jokes, supporting each other and just having fun”

Sharing screen space with Huma Qureshi, producer Saqib Saleem, Chunky Panday, Marudhar, Sikandar Kher, Seema Pahwa and several other talented performers, Rachit found himself a part of an environment where work and fun went hand in hand. From light-hearted banter between takes and endless inside jokes to conversations over food and stories from seasoned actors, the set was always buzzing with warmth and positive energy.

Recalling his time on set, Rachit shared, “I had mad fun with all these people on set, whether it was Huma, Saqib, Chunky sir, Marudhar, Sikandar, you know, everyone. It was too good because they're all such fun people. Chunky sir is so funny. He always has so many jokes and so many stories. He loves his food. I remember when he came, he said he likes to eat good food and he likes to eat a lot. I think he even befriended Huma's chef because he just loves his food.”

The actor added, “Marudhar, I knew before the film, so with him, it was banter every day. We were always doing something or the other. Sikku, I met on the film, and he's a very funny guy with a very dry sense of humour. He makes a joke, and then after a while you realise, ‘Oh, this happened’. There wasn't one particular incident because the entire energy on set felt like you were working with friends. Every day, we were cracking jokes, supporting each other and just having fun. It was more like that. You know how it is when friends are working together—that was the bond we shared. It was a really, really good set to be a part of.”

Rachit continued, “And regarding Seema ma'am, I had a scene with her, and it was such a great experience working with such a seasoned actor. Just being in a scene with her and watching her perform teaches you so much. You learn from the way she works, the way she acts and the way she performs. As an aspiring actor, who's just starting out, you end up learning so much from an experience like that."

For Rachit, the most special part of the Baby Do Die Do journey wasn't a single moment but the collective experience of being surrounded by people, who brought positivity and enthusiasm to work every day. That spirit of friendship and mutual support helped create an atmosphere where everyone could thrive creatively while enjoying the process.

As Baby Do Die Do gears up for its theatrical release on July 3, the strong off-screen connections between its cast members are likely to translate into an equally engaging on-screen dynamic, adding another layer of authenticity to the film's world.

Also Read: Rachit Singh on working with director Nachiket Samant on Baby Do Die Do, “No matter what is happening on set, he does not panic”

More Pages: Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection

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