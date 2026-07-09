Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary addressed speculation around their marriage during an appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s talk show Double Date. The couple spoke about the misunderstanding that led to the rumours and discussed their experiences with pregnancy and postpartum.

Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary address divorce rumours, open up about pregnancy and postpartum struggles on Double Date: “Logon ne assume kiya ab hum saath nahin rehte”

Addressing the controversy, Narula said the speculation stemmed from a vlog he had posted that was taken out of context. He said, “In this blog people misunderstood many things. It was a phase, main us waqt alag pressure mein tha, and during pregnancy ek time aisa aaya tha ki main kya kya sambhalu. Aur us waqt main ghar bana raha tha, kaam bhi kar raha tha, bohot si cheezein ek sath chal rahi thi, main chahta tha ki baby naye ghar mein aaye. That time I told Yuvika to shift to her mom’s place to avoid dust allergy, and during that time I said in a vlog ki hum ab saath nahin rehte. I meant to say wo apne ghar pe thi, main apne ghar pe. Logon ne ye assume kiya ab hum saath nahin rehte, we were not together distance wise.”

The couple said they eventually realised they did not owe explanations to the outside world. They reflected on how their first pregnancy came with overwhelming emotions and responsibilities, making it difficult for both of them to balance everything while supporting each other.

Speaking about motherhood, Chaudhary said, “Very tough, mentally and physically. When you’re putting on weight, aapka confidence wahin gir jata hai, aapki khud se ladayi hoti hai. Bahar ki duniya bhool jao, forget about what others are thinking and about your emotions. A lot of things happen when you don’t realise what’s going on. Aapki khud se ladayi hoti hai. You expect many times that someone will come and make you understand, but it’s your own journey.”

The conversation turned even more emotional when Angad Bedi asked Yuvika how she coped with everything. Unable to hold back her emotions, Yuvika broke down in tears while recalling what she described as the toughest phase of her life. She spoke about dealing with Prince's anxiety alongside her own postpartum journey, revealing that the one thought that kept her going was ensuring that their baby did not suffer through the difficult time. Her heartfelt confession left both Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi visibly emotional.

The episode, part of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s chat show Double Date, is available for streaming.

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