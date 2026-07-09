EXCLUSIVE: Payal Rohatgi on completing 4 years of marriage with Sangram Singh: “Media speculated divorce…first 3 years were a NIGHTMARE…we thought we may not TOLERATE each other even for a year”

Payal Rohatgi began her career as a film actor and then also made a mark in reality shows. She was seen in the 2022 reality show ‘Lock Upp’. Now, as the second season of the show is underway on Netflix, will she be interested to be a part of it as well? Payal talked about it and a lot more during an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama.

EXCLUSIVE: Payal Rohatgi on completing 4 years of marriage with Sangram Singh: “Media speculated divorce…first 3 years were a NIGHTMARE…we thought we may not TOLERATE each other even for a year”

Payal Rohatgi said, “I had no idea about (the second season of Lock Upp). I wish everyone all the best. I have been so busy with my singing that I don’t know what’s happening.”

She added, “Even today, my husband (Sangram Singh) is remembered for Bigg Boss though even I participated in it. But people tend to remember celebs by their appearance in a reality show. I understand that such shows are very important. However, we, as actors, try not to be identified just by our reality shows. We are outsiders. We are not Varun Dhawan or Ranbir Kapoor. We have to participate in reality shows for our rozi roti. But our heart lies in acting.”

When asked how Sangram Singh is doing, she replied, “He is fine. He’s in Delhi and concentrating on podcasts. He likes to interact with people and hear their point of view. You must be aware that my point of view can be very strong (laughs). So, I don’t want to put myself in that position where I have to sit and hear the points of view of others and agree to it. I said, ‘For a podcast, Sangram is perfect’.”

Payal Rohatgi, who’s now an aspiring singer, continued, “The teacher that comes to my home to teach me singing is through Sangram’s contact. Madhushree ji and Sangram have a bond like that of a brother and sister. She introduced me to this person, who’s my teacher.”

She further stated, “My husband is aware that I am very focused when it comes to my branding. Before I met him, I had worked in several films, some good and some bad. Tomorrow, if I tell him to leave wrestling, it’s obvious he won’t do so. He may not actively play like before, but he’ll keep dabbling in the field related to wrestling and fitness. Similarly, I’ll also work in the field of acting and arts.”

Today, July 9, is the fourth wedding anniversary of Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh. Payal remarked, “I am happy that we survived four years! These four years have been very difficult. The first three years, especially, were a nightmare.”

When asked the reason behind it, she replied, “The media had a field day speculating that Sangram and I are heading for a divorce. That led to pressure. Moreover, I realized life became difficult dealing with just the way life was. Equations changed and society and environment create a lot more pressure. I can’t pinpoint exactly, but something does change. Though we were in the same house and we had the same bond the way it was before marriage, the pressure increased and affected our communication.”

Payal Rohatgi continued, “But both of us have been with each other for so long before marriage that we handled it in the best way we could. And yes, we are happy that we have completed four years. We used to feel that we may not be able to tolerate each other for a year and now, we have completed four years! So, we are happy for each other.”

Also Read: Payal Rohatgi lashes out at Rupali Ganguly amid lawsuit against stepdaughter controversy; says, “You did marry a guy who was married when you met him”

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