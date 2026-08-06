Netflix has announced a major step towards strengthening India's creative landscape with the launch of the ‘Netflix India Storytelling Initiative’, reaffirming its long-term commitment to the country's growing entertainment industry. The announcement comes after Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos met Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to discuss the increasing global appeal of Indian stories and the company's continued investment in India's creative economy.

Netflix launches ‘India Storytelling Initiative’ to strengthen creative talent pipeline

Having worked with India's creative community for over a decade, Netflix has produced more than 200 Originals and filmed across over 100 locations in the country. Building on this foundation, the newly launched initiative aims to support the next generation of storytellers through a multi-phase investment focused on talent development. The programme will establish strategic collaborations with leading Indian institutions to equip aspiring creators with industry-relevant skills across the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) ecosystem, an important contributor to India's growing Orange Economy.

The initiative is also aligned with the Government of India's vision for Viksit Bharat @ 2047 by promoting stronger ties between education and industry while nurturing creative talent capable of competing on a global stage. Through these efforts, Netflix hopes to further position India as an international hub for storytelling and entertainment production.

Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix, said, "India has always been one of the world's greatest storytelling nations. Over the past decade, we've had the privilege of seeing Indian stories connect with audiences not just across India, but around the world. As we begin our next decade here, we believe our greatest investment is in the people who will tell India's next generation of stories. The Netflix India Storytelling Initiative reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening India's creative ecosystem by creating more opportunities for emerging creators, because investing in creators is investing in India's creative future."

The first phase of the initiative will focus on youth skilling through two key partnerships. Netflix has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) to develop an industry-focused curriculum in Visual Effects Mastery and Media Technology Workflows. The company will also provide 100 scholarships for students enrolling in in-person courses covering Interactive Comics and Sequential Art, Virtual Art Department Content Creation, Art of Character Animation, E-Sports and Gaming Management, along with other emerging creative fields.

Additionally, Netflix has partnered with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) to develop a skilled workforce for new roles created under the Prime Minister's accessibility agenda. The collaboration will train audio description writers and voice professionals to make films and series more accessible for audiences with visual and hearing impairments. The programme will follow international standards while incorporating local storytelling traditions, supporting the shared vision of Netflix and the Government of India to promote inclusive storytelling.

Through these initiatives, Netflix aims to create more opportunities for emerging creators, strengthen India's entertainment production capabilities, and further expand the global reach of Indian stories. The company stated that as it enters its second decade in India, it remains committed to investing in creative talent, enhancing industry partnerships, and supporting Indian storytellers in reaching audiences across the world.

Also Read: Netflix drops announcement video of Musafir Cafe for Season 2: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana to return

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.