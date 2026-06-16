The much-awaited sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, currently being referred to as Kalki 2, continues to generate significant buzz, with fresh reports suggesting that Alia Bhatt has officially joined the cast of the ambitious sci-fi franchise. The development comes amid ongoing speculation surrounding the future of Deepika Padukone’s character in the sequel.

Alia Bhatt joins Prabhas starrer Prabhas starrer Kalki 2: Report

According to recent reports, Alia Bhatt has been cast in a pivotal role in Kalki 2. However, contrary to widespread speculation, the actress is not expected to replace Deepika Padukone in the film. While details regarding her character have been kept tightly under wraps, reports indicate that she will be essaying an important role that is expected to play a key part in the narrative of the sequel.

It is further being reported that Alia has already begun filming for the project and recently joined the cast and crew in Hyderabad for the film’s second shooting schedule. Sources suggest that the actress has already completed five days of shooting. However, the makers have maintained complete secrecy regarding the scope of her role, the duration of her shoot schedule, and how her character fits into the larger storyline.

The reports have gained additional attention due to ongoing rumours about Deepika Padukone’s involvement in the sequel. Deepika played Sumathi, also known as SUM-80, in the first film — a pregnant woman carrying a child believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Her character served as the emotional and narrative core of the story, making reports of her alleged exit a major talking point among fans of the franchise.

As speculation surrounding Deepika’s future in the franchise continues, several names have surfaced as possible additions to the cast. Among them is Sai Pallavi, who recently made her Hindi film debut opposite Junaid Khan in Ek Din. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding any replacement casting.

Meanwhile, the production of Kalki 2 is said to be progressing steadily. Earlier reports suggested that the makers are eyeing a release towards the end of 2027. With that timeline in mind, the team is expected to complete principal photography well before the middle of next year, allowing ample time for the film’s extensive visual effects and post-production work.

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD emerged as one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects upon its release. Blending mythology with science fiction, the film featured an ensemble cast comprising Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Shobana, and Disha Patani.

Set in the dystopian city of Kashi in the year 2898 AD, the story revolved around a group determined to protect SUM-80 and her unborn child, believed to be Kalki. Drawing inspiration from Hindu scriptures, the film laid the foundation for the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe and concluded with several unresolved storylines, paving the way for a much larger sequel.

While the makers are yet to officially announce Alia Bhatt’s casting, the latest reports have already heightened anticipation around Kalki 2, which remains one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films currently in production.

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