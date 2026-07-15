Three years ago, the YRF Spy Universe was arguably the most popular cinematic universe in Indian cinema. However, the failure of War 2 (2025) dealt a setback to the franchise, and Alpha’s disappointing performance has further raised questions about its future. Amid this uncertainty, there is renewed hope that YRF will move ahead with Pathaan 2, starring Shah Rukh Khan. We spoke to trade experts to understand what lies ahead for the Spy Universe and how it can regain its lost momentum.

Post-Alpha debacle, what is the future of YRF Spy Universe? Trade experts give their suggestions, “Reboot the series; make Pathaan 2, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Sharvari; avoid bikini scenes”

Trade veteran Taran Adarsh said, “The Spy Universe needs a reboot.” However, he doesn’t buy the perception that it’s the end of the franchise, “Never say never. There will be speed breakers on the way. It doesn’t mean that we stop driving.”

He added, “Look at the past Spy Universe films, like Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), Pathaan (2023), etc. These films were thoroughly entertaining. But now, a change is needed. The audience has seen that in so many films. Moreover, Dhurandhar has changed the way we look at spy thrillers, especially the Pakistan angle.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan stated, “People love action films. But if you observe, all Spy Universe films operate in a similar zone. The country is in danger, the villain has hidden his true colours and sometimes, has come from the side of the protagonists.”

He added, “Like Dhurandhar, you need to reinvent. If they don’t want to show an anti-Pakistan character, they can perhaps get a villain from some other country. In short, it needs to be different from the rest of the films in the franchise, in terms of storytelling and making.”

He also noted, “In Alpha, there was a scene of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in a bikini. It should be avoided. Make the film as real as possible.”

Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema in Purnia, Bihar, suggested, “They should go slow and give it a rest of 2-3 years. Let this genre die out in the television and OTT space. Once that happens, they should come back with Pathaan 2. Bring new story arcs and maybe bring all of them together in a big film; that is, it should star Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Marvel is also doing the same with Avengers: Doomsday. They also used to release several films in a year, but they have stopped doing that and are now bringing Doomsday.”

He remarked, “Theatrical has to be one step ahead of TV. You can’t sell the same things on both platforms and expect a wonderful response in a movie theatre.”

Girish Johar, producer and eminent film business analyst, noted, “Alpha has taken the story forward for the franchise. What Aditya Chopra and YRF team have smartly done is that they have opened up the Universe. In the end, Anil Kapoor’s character tells Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, ‘Why don’t you join Tiger, Pathaan and Kabir?’. So, imagine these 5 characters coming together. Or even if Shah Rukh and Alia or Salman and Alia come together, won’t it lead to excitement even at the announcement level? Hence, whatever people may say, Alpha will turn out to be a positive step for the YRF Spy Universe.”

Also Read: How Bobby Deol was de-aged in Alpha: YFX Studios reveals AI and VFX process behind his transformation

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