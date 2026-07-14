The trailer of Ishqnama, starring Shehnaaz Gill and Jai Randhawa, has finally been unveiled, offering audiences a first look at a period romance inspired by a remarkable true story. Directed by Arvvindr S. Khaira, the Punjabi film takes viewers back to one of the most emotional cross-border love stories from history. Featuring Jai Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill and Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles, the film is scheduled to release in India, Canada and the UK on 24 July 2026.

Shehnaaz Gill and Jai Randhawa’s Ishqnama set for July 24 release; trailer out now

Based on the acclaimed book Hind Pak Bordernama, Ishqnama draws inspiration from the real-life story of Nimma and Naseema. Set between 1981 and 1988 along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, the film follows Nimma, a Sikh poet from Indian Punjab, and Naseema, a Muslim woman from Pakistani Punjab, whose love story unfolds against the lasting impact of Partition.

Adding to the film's significance is the fact that Nimma is still alive and resides in India, while Naseema is believed to have later settled in England. Efforts are reportedly underway to trace her, making the story not just a tale of romance but one deeply connected to living history.

The trailer showcases expansive visuals, moving music and emotionally powerful sequences, presenting Ishqnama as a grand romantic drama where love challenges borders, religion and destiny.

Speaking about his feature directorial debut after years of directing music videos, Arvvindr S. Khaira said, "For a decade, I poured the vastness of human heartbreak into four-minute melodies, but some stories refuse to be contained by a song. They demand a bigger canvas. Ishqnama is that story. It is the raw reality of Nimma and Nasima, whose love rewrote history. This trailer is a glimpse of our labour if love, and we are honoured to be handing it over to you."

Sharing her experience of portraying Naseema, Shehnaaz Gill said, "As an actor, playing Naseema feels like a new birth to me. The biggest blessing in an artist's life is dealing with something that challenges them; I'm so grateful that I got to do that with Ishqnama. It shook me out of my comfort zone. This is a larger-than-life old-school romance that paints love as a revolution. Here's a true story of true lovers, who fought for each other with everything they had. With the release of this trailer, I feel like I am sharing a piece of my own artistic rebirth. I dedicate this to anyone who has been in love."

Jai Randhawa also reflected on unveiling the trailer in Punjab, saying, "There couldn't have been a more meaningful place to unveil the trailer of Ishqnama than Punjab. This land has shaped me and given me an identity that I will forever be grateful for. The love I've received here over the years is beyond anything I can put into words, and to be here alongside Shehnaaz and Arvindrr artists who have been showered with the same unconditional affection made this launch very special. The story of this film goes beyond romance to explore sacrifice, longing, destiny, and the choices that define us. In many ways, bringing Nimma to life is my humble way of thanking the audience that has stood by me through every phase of my journey. Whatever I am today is because of their faith and love. I sincerely hope that this first glimpse of Ishqnama makes them proud."

Directed by Arvvindr S. Khaira and produced by Sourabh Rana, Ishqnama is a period romance adapted from Hind Pak Bordernama. Alongside Jai Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill and Saurabh Sachdeva, the film features an ensemble cast. The soundtrack has been composed by B Praak with lyrics by Jaani. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release across India, Canada and the UK on 24 July 2026.

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