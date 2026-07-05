Dhurandhar production designer Rupin Suchak reveals Alia Bhatt’s major role in transforming his career: “She entrusted me with designing her home. That project opened an ENTIRELY new chapter”

Rupin Suchak is a reputed production designer who has worked on several prominent films, including Go Goa Gone (2013), Happy Ending (2014), Dear Zindagi (2016), Pad Man (2018) and Khel Khel Mein (2024). He also served as an additional production designer on the much-loved Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar The Revenge (2025). Apart from designing film sets, Rupin has also carved a niche for himself as an interior designer. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he revealed how Alia Bhatt played an important role in this transition, helping interior design become a major part of his practice.

Dhurandhar production designer Rupin Suchak reveals Alia Bhatt’s major role in transforming his career: “She entrusted me with designing her home. That project opened an ENTIRELY new chapter”

Rupin Suchak said, “After nearly five years in production design, the turning point came unexpectedly when I was commissioned to design the office of filmmakers (R) Balki and Gauri Shinde. What started as a single project altered the direction of my career.”

He further said, “During the project, Alia Bhatt visited the office and responded strongly to the design. Not long afterwards, she entrusted me with designing her home. That project opened an entirely new chapter. One commission led to another and before long interior design had become a major part of my practice.”

In the same interview, Rupin Suchak admitted that designing for films and designing people’s homes are two vastly different experiences. He remarked, “I often joke that I have spent most of my career building worlds that people either inhabit for years or encounter for two seconds on screen.”

He also added, “Ironically, the biggest challenge in moving from film sets to homes was not creativity but patience. Film production runs on relentless deadlines. Interiors demand long conversations, planning, collaboration and attention to how people actually live.”

He signed off by stating, “Whether I am working on a film, a commercial or a residence, the objective remains remarkably similar. I want people to feel something. The medium changes. The story changes. But my desire to create memorable worlds does not.”

Also Read: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar heads to Japan after blockbuster run; actor shares special message ahead of July 10 release

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