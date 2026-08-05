After months of speculation linking actor and dancer Nora Fatehi with Moroccan football star Yassine Bounou, popularly known as Bono, the actress has finally addressed the rumours. Speaking during her appearance on The Kris Fade Show, Nora opened up about her equation with the celebrated goalkeeper, putting an end to ongoing assumptions surrounding their relationship.

Nora Fatehi breaks silence on Yassine Bounou dating rumours; says, “He is my friend”

During the interview, Nora was asked directly about the dating rumours involving the Moroccan footballer. Responding with a smile, she said, "Oh yeah. He is my friend." She went on to praise Bounou, describing him as "an amazing person" and "the best goalkeeper in the world." Reaffirming the nature of their relationship, Nora added that the two are "very good friends."

The light-hearted conversation took an amusing turn when the show's hosts observed that Nora appeared to blush while speaking about Bounou. Adding to the playful atmosphere, one of the co-hosts remarked that the two would make "a really cute couple," leaving the actress visibly embarrassed. Despite the teasing, Nora maintained that the footballer is simply a close friend.

The actress also shared a little insight into their friendship, revealing that although she has known Bounou for quite some time, the two only reconnected a few months ago. Her statement has offered fans a better understanding of their bond, even as speculation surrounding their relationship continues.

Rumours linking Nora and Bounou have been circulating for several months, gaining momentum after reports claimed that they were seen together in Casablanca's Ain Diab district. The alleged sighting fuelled social media discussions, with many fans wondering if the two were romantically involved. However, despite the widespread speculation, neither Nora Fatehi nor Yassine Bounou has confirmed that they are in a relationship.

Yassine Bounou, widely known as Bono, is regarded as one of Morocco's finest footballers. The goalkeeper currently represents Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal and the Morocco national team. He earned global recognition for his exceptional penalty-saving abilities and played a crucial role in Morocco's historic run at the FIFA World Cup.

In recent months, Moroccan media have also reported speculation surrounding Bounou's personal life, including claims of an on-and-off separation from his wife, Imane Khallad. The couple married in 2016 and welcomed their son, Isaac, in 2020. However, neither Bounou nor his family has publicly responded to or confirmed those reports. Meanwhile, Nora's latest remarks suggest that, for now, her connection with the football star remains one of friendship.

Also Read : Nora Fatehi announces new single ‘Slay to the Rhythm’ from EP Play; says, “This is a summer banger”

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