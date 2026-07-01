Diljit Dosanjh recalls growing up in poverty: “If we got sick, we had no money to go to a Doctor”

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the biggest names in music and entertainment, performing in sold-out stadiums across the globe. However, the singer-actor recently reflected on the difficult circumstances that shaped his journey, revealing that he grew up in a family where even basic medical treatment was often beyond reach.

Diljit Dosanjh recalls growing up in poverty: “If we got sick, we had no money to go to a Doctor”

During an interview on Q with Tom Power, Diljit spoke candidly about his childhood and the financial hardships that motivated him to work tirelessly toward success. Recalling those early years, he shared that his family struggled to make ends meet, to the extent that visiting a doctor was a luxury they simply could not afford. “Because I came from a poor family. It was like a below-average family. If you got sick, you wouldn’t have money to go to the doctor, so don’t get sick because you don’t have money,” he recalled.

Diljit also looked back at the early days of his music career after releasing his debut album in 2002. While albums helped him gain recognition, he soon realised that live performances would be the key to earning a steady income. Although he was initially hesitant to perform at birthday parties and weddings, contractual obligations led him to accept such offers.

Reflecting on that phase, he said, “It’s amazing. There’s so much money in that field.” He further shared how his first bookings came about. “My album came in 2002 and 4-5 people came to my company and said we want to book this guy for a birthday party.” Though he was reluctant at first, the payments made him realise where his financial future lay. “So when they gave me the money, I thought this was the path,” he said.

Determined to improve his circumstances, Diljit accepted every opportunity that came his way, regardless of the amount being offered. “I didn’t say no to anybody. If someone offered Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, I said yes. I didn’t say no to anybody. I went everywhere day and night,” he added.

The singer explained that his relentless work ethic was deeply rooted in his childhood experiences. Growing up in poverty made him aspire to become both “rich and famous,” as financial security remained his biggest motivation during those years.

Diljit also revealed why he eventually stopped performing at weddings. According to him, some senior artistes in the Punjabi music industry dismissed his work, suggesting he was only suited for wedding performances. Rather than letting those remarks discourage him, he chose to shift his focus towards organising his own concerts, a decision that ultimately helped redefine his career.

On the work front, Diljit was last seen in Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film, also starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, was released in theatres on June 12.

Also Read : Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office: Film set to cross Rs. 50 crores; lifetime headed towards Rs. 70 crores

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