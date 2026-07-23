More celebrities from the film industry have voiced their thoughts on the ongoing NEET protest, with actors Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Alaya F, Diana Penty, Rasika Dugal, Jeet and actor-writer Piyush Mishra joining the growing chorus of public figures commenting on the issue.
NEET protest: Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and more celebs add their voices to calls for accountability
The student-led movement, which began over the alleged NEET paper leak and demands for education reforms, has drawn widespread support from members of the entertainment industry. While some celebrities have joined the demonstrations in person, others have used social media to express solidarity with students and call for dialogue and accountability.
Ananya Panday praises Gen Z’s courage
View this post on Instagram
Varun Dhawan urges authorities to hear student voices
View this post on Instagram
Sara Ali Khan expresses emotional solidarity
View this post on Instagram
Nora Fatehi prays for safety of students
View this post on Instagram
Huma Qureshi applauds students' courage
View this post on Instagram
Twinkle Khanna expresses pride in youth
View this post on Instagram
Sophie Choudry calls youth the greatest strength
🙏🏼🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/cEkh37kMtT
— Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) July 23, 2026
Aftab Shivdasani calls for fair resolution to student concerns
View this post on Instagram
Arunoday Singh recites Audre Lorde poem amid NEET protest
View this post on Instagram
Alaya F reflects on courage
View this post on Instagram
Diana Penty praises students' courage
View this post on Instagram
Rasika Dugal attends protest in solidarity
View this post on Instagram
Piyush Mishra and Jeet also react
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Several celebrities have voiced support
The latest reactions come after several members of the entertainment industry, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, Celina Jaitly, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Soha Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Vir Das, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Imran Khan and Preity Zinta, among others, publicly commented on the issue.
Also Read: Celina Jaitly recalls studying in 13 schools, backs students amid NEET protest: “Even the biggest wars eventually end in dialogue”
BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES
Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.