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Bollywood Hungama » News » NEET protest: Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and more celebs add their voices to calls for accountability » NEET protest: Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and more celebs add their voices to calls for accountability

NEET protest: Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and more celebs add their voices to calls for accountability

en Bollywood News NEET protest: Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and more celebs add their voices to calls for accountability
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

More celebrities from the film industry have voiced their thoughts on the ongoing NEET protest, with actors Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Alaya F, Diana Penty, Rasika Dugal, Jeet and actor-writer Piyush Mishra joining the growing chorus of public figures commenting on the issue.

NEET protest: Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and more celebs add their voices to calls for accountability

NEET protest: Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and more celebs add their voices to calls for accountability

The student-led movement, which began over the alleged NEET paper leak and demands for education reforms, has drawn widespread support from members of the entertainment industry. While some celebrities have joined the demonstrations in person, others have used social media to express solidarity with students and call for dialogue and accountability.

Ananya Panday praises Gen Z’s courage

 

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A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

Varun Dhawan urges authorities to hear student voices

 

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A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Sara Ali Khan expresses emotional solidarity

Nora Fatehi prays for safety of students

 

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A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Huma Qureshi applauds students' courage

 

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A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Twinkle Khanna expresses pride in youth

Sophie Choudry calls youth the greatest strength

Aftab Shivdasani calls for fair resolution to student concerns

Arunoday Singh recites Audre Lorde poem amid NEET protest

 

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A post shared by Arunoday Singh (@sufisoul)

Alaya F reflects on courage

 

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A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Diana Penty praises students' courage

 

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A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

Rasika Dugal attends protest in solidarity

 

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A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

Piyush Mishra and Jeet also react

 

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A post shared by Jeet (@jeet30)

Several celebrities have voiced support

The latest reactions come after several members of the entertainment industry, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, Celina Jaitly, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Soha Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Vir Das, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Imran Khan and Preity Zinta, among others, publicly commented on the issue.

Also Read: Celina Jaitly recalls studying in 13 schools, backs students amid NEET protest: “Even the biggest wars eventually end in dialogue”

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