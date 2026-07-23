NEET protest: Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and more celebs add their voices to calls for accountability

More celebrities from the film industry have voiced their thoughts on the ongoing NEET protest, with actors Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Alaya F, Diana Penty, Rasika Dugal, Jeet and actor-writer Piyush Mishra joining the growing chorus of public figures commenting on the issue.

NEET protest: Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and more celebs add their voices to calls for accountability

The student-led movement, which began over the alleged NEET paper leak and demands for education reforms, has drawn widespread support from members of the entertainment industry. While some celebrities have joined the demonstrations in person, others have used social media to express solidarity with students and call for dialogue and accountability.

Ananya Panday praises Gen Z’s courage

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Varun Dhawan urges authorities to hear student voices

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Sara Ali Khan expresses emotional solidarity

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Nora Fatehi prays for safety of students

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Huma Qureshi applauds students' courage

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Twinkle Khanna expresses pride in youth

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Sophie Choudry calls youth the greatest strength

Aftab Shivdasani calls for fair resolution to student concerns

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Arunoday Singh recites Audre Lorde poem amid NEET protest

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Alaya F reflects on courage

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Diana Penty praises students' courage

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Rasika Dugal attends protest in solidarity

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Piyush Mishra and Jeet also react

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piyush Mishra (@officialpiyushmishra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeet (@jeet30)

Several celebrities have voiced support

The latest reactions come after several members of the entertainment industry, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, Celina Jaitly, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Soha Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Vir Das, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Imran Khan and Preity Zinta, among others, publicly commented on the issue.

Also Read: Celina Jaitly recalls studying in 13 schools, backs students amid NEET protest: “Even the biggest wars eventually end in dialogue”

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