Nawazuddin Siddiqui thanks audiences after sold-out New York show of Naqaab, gears up for Dallas

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is continuing his USA tour with the stage play Naqaab, which recently received a packed response in New York. Following the performance, the actor took to social media to thank audiences for their support.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui thanks audiences after sold-out New York show of Naqaab, gears up for Dallas

Sharing a photograph from the stage featuring himself, his daughter Shora Siddiqui and the rest of the cast standing before a full auditorium, Nawazuddin wrote, "House packed Everywhere In America. Thank you everybody."

The New York performance marked another successful stop on the ongoing tour, with audiences turning up in large numbers to watch the play. One of the highlights of the production has been Nawazuddin sharing the stage with his daughter Shora Siddiqui, making the father-daughter collaboration a talking point among theatre lovers.

Dallas is the next stop for Naqaab

With the New York show behind them, the team is now preparing for the next leg of the tour in Dallas. Nawazuddin also shared updates from the tour through his Instagram Stories, giving fans a glimpse of the enthusiastic response the play has been receiving across venues.

Naqaab has been touring multiple cities in the United States, with Nawazuddin regularly expressing gratitude to audiences for their continued support. The actor and his team are now set to bring the play to Dallas as the USA tour moves forward.

Also Read: Paritosh Painter says Nawazuddin Siddiqui continued rehearsing so daughter Shora could grow into her role

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