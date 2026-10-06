Mika Singh questions why Indians dislike Pakistani Muslims but ‘really like’ Muslims from Dubai: “Muslims from Pakistan have served at the gurdwaras and helped with the cleaning

Singer Mika Singh recently spoke about his experiences in Pakistan, his interactions with people there and his views on Pakistani artistes working in India. During a conversation on the Baatein Dil Se podcast, the singer, 50, recalled his 2019 visit to Pakistan and said that he had received respect from local people, including Muslims who helped maintain Sikh religious sites.

Mika Singh questions why Indians dislike Pakistani Muslims but ‘really like’ Muslims from Dubai: “Muslims from Pakistan have served at the gurdwaras and helped with the cleaning

Mika particularly remembered seeing Muslims contributing to the upkeep of gurdwaras in Pakistan. “When I went to Pakistan, many Muslims who are our brothers have served at the gurdwaras and helped with the cleaning,” Mika said.

While discussing the significance of Sikh shrines associated with Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan, Mika said he did not consider Pakistan or its people inherently bad. He also questioned why Indians sometimes have a different perception of Pakistani Muslims compared to Muslims living in Dubai.

“Pakistan bura nahin. Pakistan ke log kahin se bure nahin hain. Ye bas pata nahin kyun humein Pakistan ke hi Musalman kharaab lagte hain. Lekin Dubai ke Musalman bahut achhe lagte hain. Ye mujhe aaj tak nahin samajh aaya (Pakistan isn’t bad. The people of Pakistan aren’t bad at all. I just don’t know why, but for some reason, we seem to dislike Muslims from Pakistan. But we really like Muslims from Dubai. I’ve never understood that),” he said.

Mika was also asked about Pakistani singers performing in India, particularly in the context of Diljit Dosanjh working with artistes from Pakistan. He said he did not have an issue with Pakistani singers coming to India and pointed out that Bollywood has worked with artistes from across the border.

“I have no problem with Pakistani singers. When they come here, everyone stands up for them. Bollywood welcomes every Pakistani singer. If you go there for a private function, perform, take your money and come back to India, that is different. You are not hiding when you go there. You are travelling by flight and the whole world can see it,” he said.

Recalling his own visit to Pakistan before the Uri attack, Mika said he had travelled after obtaining a visa and maintained that performing there should not automatically be seen as a political statement. “If Pakistanis are giving me respect, we should be happy about it. At least there is someone who is going there and performing,” Mika said.

Mika's comments also come years after he faced a professional ban in India following his 2019 performance at a pre-wedding celebration in Karachi. The event reportedly involved a close relative of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf. After a video of the performance surfaced, the AICWA (All India Cine Workers Association) and FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) announced a boycott and barred him from professional work in the Indian entertainment industry. The ban was lifted later that month after Mika apologised and said the event had been a professional commitment finalised before the developments surrounding Article 370.

Also Read : Why Shah Rukh Khan told Mika Singh that Gauri Khan would “loot” him over his Rs. 50 crore house

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