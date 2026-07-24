Amol Palekar offers legal and financial support to students protesting over NEET paper leak: “Do not allow anger to harden into hatred”

Veteran actor and filmmaker Amol Palekar has voiced his support for students protesting over the NEET paper leak by writing an open letter expressing solidarity with the youth-led movement. As demonstrations continue in Delhi demanding accountability and education reforms, the actor praised the courage of students and said they are carrying forward the unfinished work of democracy.

Amol Palekar offers legal and financial support to students protesting over NEET paper leak: “Do not allow anger to harden into hatred”

Addressing the protesters as "Dear brave students," Palekar wrote that he was writing not only in solidarity but also with gratitude. "Every generation inherits the unfinished work of democracy. Yours has accepted both the burden and the privilege of carrying it forward," he wrote.

Draws parallels with history and literature

In his letter, Palekar referred to Albert Camus' Caligula, saying the play reflects how unchecked power can become detached from moral responsibility. He added that the recent developments in Delhi reminded him of those themes.

The veteran actor also cited historical student movements and struggles across the world, including the Paris student protests of 1968, the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, Tiananmen Square and the Navnirman Andolan in Gujarat, arguing that attempts to silence young voices have never succeeded in suppressing the desire for freedom.

"The images filled us with anguish and anger"

Reacting to the reported police action against protesters, Palekar said the visuals left him deeply disturbed. "The images of the brutality inflicted upon you have filled us with anguish and anger," he wrote.

He added that universities are places where society learns to question itself and said asking those in power difficult questions is a democratic responsibility rather than a privilege. "When questions are answered with batons instead of reason, it is not the students who stand diminished. It is the State," the actor wrote.

Explains why he did not join the protest

Palekar also explained why he did not attend the demonstrations in person. He said advancing age has imposed physical limitations, even though his convictions remain unchanged. He also noted that he deliberately chose not to participate physically because he did not want public attention to shift away from the students.

"This is your movement, your voice, your moment of moral courage. You do not need celebrity validation. Democratic movements derive their legitimacy from the courage of those at their centre, not from the visibility of those who stand beside them," he wrote.

Offers support to students

The actor concluded his letter by assuring students that he and his wife, Sandhya, would continue supporting them in every way possible. He even offered legal, medical and financial assistance within their means if required. Encouraging students to remain hopeful, he wrote, "Today you may be called students. Tomorrow you will be known as the generation that chose courage over silence. The future belongs to those who refuse to surrender their humanity."

The ongoing demonstrations began over the alleged NEET paper leak and demands for systemic reforms in the education sector. The movement has received support from several members of the film industry, with many celebrities calling for accountability, dialogue and peaceful resolution while expressing solidarity with students.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan backs Jantar Mantar protest, questions system in powerful note: “A nation has failed when its children are met with barricades and batons”

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