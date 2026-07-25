Manoj Muntashir apologises for Adipurush, calls it the biggest mistake of his life, and says he is ashamed of the film's controversial dialogues.

Lyricist and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir has expressed regret over his work on Adipurush, describing the 2023 mythological drama as the biggest mistake of his life. The writer also apologised for the controversy surrounding the film and admitted that he now feels ashamed of the dialogues he wrote.

Manoj Muntashir calls Adipurush his “biggest mistake”, says he is “ashamed” of controversial dialogues

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush starred Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. Despite generating massive anticipation before its release, the film faced widespread criticism over its visual effects, portrayal of mythological characters, and several dialogues that sparked outrage among audiences and religious groups.

Manoj Muntashir apologises for Adipurush

Speaking to Times Now, Muntashir admitted that working on the film was a mistake and said defending it after the backlash only made matters worse. "Adipurush was the biggest mistake of my life. Defending that film was an even bigger mistake. Whatever happened around the film because of me, I am ashamed of all of it. With folded hands, I seek forgiveness from the people of this country," he said.

The writer also reflected on the criticism surrounding his work and acknowledged that the dialogues failed to meet people's expectations. "Now when I look back, I am ashamed that I wrote them. I don't know what state of mind I was in when I wrote those dialogues," he said.

“The country does not forgive arrogance”

Muntashir further said that the country does not forgive arrogance or dishonesty and added that he no longer wants to be associated with either. He also clarified that some of his earlier statements, including his remarks about Lord Hanuman, had been taken out of context.

However, he maintained that the criticism over the film's dialogues was justified and accepted responsibility for the writing.

Why Adipurush drew backlash

Released in 2023, Adipurush was among the most ambitious Indian productions of its time. While the film was mounted on a grand scale, it received criticism soon after its release.

Several dialogues, including phrases such as "Marega bete," "Bua ka bagicha hain kya," and "Jalegi tere baap ki," became the centre of the controversy, with many viewers arguing that they were inappropriate for a story inspired by the Ramayana. The backlash prompted the makers to later revise some of the dialogues following public criticism.

Also Read: Manoj Muntashir extends heartfelt apology over Adipurush dialogues

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