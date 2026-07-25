Actor Jyotika has spoken out in support of the ongoing student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. More than a month after the protest began, the actor shared a strongly worded statement on Instagram, expressing solidarity with students and calling for accountability and reforms in the education system.

“Step down Dharmendra Pradhan”: Jyotika backs students amid NEET protest, calls for accountability

Sharing her views on social media, Jyotika wrote, "Step down Dharmendra Pradhan. Resign."

Jyotika says she stands with students and education reforms

In her post, the actor wrote, "Step down Dharmendra Pradhan. Resign. I stand with the students and the future of our nation! I stand with accountability. I stand for a democratic India! I stand for a reformed education!"

She also praised youth leaders Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, writing, "As mothers we want to raise our children to be like you. Proud of you, Gen Z, for being unfiltered. You have proved that together 'WE' are India. Thank you for breaking the pressure. Thank you for making us fearless, CJP. Jai Hind."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

Comes days after Suriya's fan club appealed against birthday celebrations

Jyotika's post comes shortly after Suriya's fan club announced that the actor had requested fans not to celebrate his birthday as a mark of respect for students protesting across the country. According to the fan club's statement, Suriya urged his supporters to keep the spotlight on the students' concerns instead of organising birthday celebrations.

The ongoing protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) along with several student organisations, continue to demand accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak, systemic reforms in the education sector, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Also Read: Salman Khan drops cryptic message with gym photos days after backing NEET protest: “Joe darr gaya vo mar gaya”

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