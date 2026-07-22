Manoj Muntashir condemns the NEET paper leak but says he will not join the Jantar Mantar protest, claiming anti-national forces have hijacked it.

Manoj Muntashir alleges “anti-national forces” have taken over NEET protest, demands accountability for paper leak: “Will never go to Jantar Mantar”

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has reacted to the ongoing protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, saying he supports accountability in the matter but will not participate in the demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. He claimed that the movement has moved away from its original purpose and has been taken over by what he described as "anti-national forces."

Manoj Muntashir alleges “anti-national forces” have taken over NEET protest, demands accountability for paper leak: “Will never go to Jantar Mantar”

Speaking to Times Now, Muntashir said, "I won't go to Jantar Mantar because I won't feel good standing with the people who are representing this protest." He added, "The youth of this country deserves better than the Cockroach Janta Party."

'Nobody will defend the NEET paper leak'

While distancing himself from the protest, Muntashir made it clear that he was not defending the alleged irregularities in the examination process. "Nobody in this world will defend the NEET paper leak. Yeh galat hua (that was wrong). Even if a single life was claimed, then the entire system will have to be answerable," he said.

However, he questioned whether the demonstrations were still focused on the issue that sparked them. "Are they even talking about the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar? I have been seeing the kind of speeches being given and the kind of people coming," he said.

Manoj Muntashir objects to participation of certain individuals

The lyricist further alleged that some participants had previously made statements that he considers anti-national. "People who said slogans like 'Bharat tere tukde honge' and people who believe Kashmir is not a part of India are taking part in this protest, and with full responsibility I call them anti-nationals," he said.

Muntashir also criticised comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks during the protest, objecting to a joke involving Lord Ram. Referring to the comment, he said, "Sita ke pati ka naam leke, Nita ke pati ka kaam kar rahe hai. Extremely derogatory."

Protests continue to draw attention

The CJP-led "Chalo Sansad" march has drawn support from several members of the film industry, including Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Soha Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi and filmmaker Pa Ranjith. The demonstrations began over the alleged NEET paper leak and have expanded into demands for broader reforms in the education system.

Also Read: Shabana Azmi suffers asthma attack at Delhi protest; says, “I got an attack because of the tear gas”

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