Actor Akshay Oberoi is set to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming action thriller King, while also filming alongside Manoj Bajpayee in a separate thriller project. With both productions underway in 2026, Oberoi described the experience of working with the two actors in the same year as surreal.

Akshay Oberoi on sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee: “It feels incredibly surreal”

Speaking about the phase, Oberoi said, “I genuinely feel like it’s crazy to think that I am working with Shah Rukh and Manoj, the same year. They both are so diversely different in their craft and they are the true masters of it, of what they do. What excites me the most is the sheer diversity of the worlds I’m entering.”

He further added, “First there’s King, which is one larger than life story, a magnum opus action. Then there’s the thriller film with Manoj Bajpayee sir, which is set in a gritty, crime-driven universe. Sharing screen space with someone of his calibre is both intimidating and inspiring. At the same time, being a part of King, one of the most anticipated projects in the country right now, feels incredibly surreal. On top of all this, making my South debut is a huge moment for me personally because South cinema is telling some of the most exciting stories in India today. I feel fortunate that filmmakers are trusting me with such varied characters, and I’m approaching every single project with gratitude, hunger and the desire to constantly evolve.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand and co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Arshad Warsi, among others. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

Also Read: Akshay Oberoi on being part of three anticipated films – Toxic, King, and Neeraj Pandey’s next, “It’s overwhelming in the best way possible”

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.