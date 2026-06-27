The filmmaker reunites with composer Anu Malik for the stage production starring Imran Zahid and Namitaa Sachdeva, set to premiere in Mumbai on July 5.

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is set to make a significant return to theatre with ‘Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi’, a new stage production that is scheduled to premiere in Mumbai on July 5, 2026. At a time when streaming platforms continue to dominate entertainment consumption, Bhatt believes live theatre remains an irreplaceable medium for storytelling, offering audiences an experience that extends beyond the screen.

Mahesh Bhatt returns to theatre with Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi; says, “Theatre offers something no technology can replicate — presence”

The production brings together an accomplished creative team, with music composed by Anu Malik, direction by Tariquee Hameed, and writing by Dinesh Gautam. The play stars noted theatre actor Imran Zahid alongside actress Namitaa Sachdeva. According to the makers, ‘Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi’ explores themes of truth, courage and self-discovery through evocative monologues and deeply personal conversations rather than a conventional narrative structure. With minimalist staging and an emphasis on emotional honesty, the play aims to create an intimate connection between performers and audiences.

Explaining what drew him back to the stage, Mahesh Bhatt said, “Theatre offers something no technology can replicate — presence. I remember watching audiences respond to Daddy on stage with Imran Zahid, where even the silence became more powerful than dialogue. That experience cannot be streamed. OTT has expanded storytelling, and I welcome that wholeheartedly, but theatre remains sacred because it reminds us that storytelling is ultimately about communion. For a few hours, strangers become witnesses to each other's humanity.”

The filmmaker further reflected on the central ideas that inspired the production and added, “Theatre strips away the camouflage. There are no retakes, no editing, no technology to rescue you. There is only the actor, the audience, and the truth of the moment. Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi drew me because it wrestles with questions that have haunted me all my life — how do you remain truthful in a world that rewards conformity, and how do you protect your inner voice from the noise outside?”

Composer Anu Malik, who reunites with Mahesh Bhatt for the production, also spoke about the unique challenges of composing music for the stage. He shared, “Composing for theatre is completely different from composing for films. In theatre, everything happens in real time. The audience hears the music once, and if it stays in their hearts, you've won them over. There are no retakes or choreographed sequences. Creating a tune that lives in that moment is both difficult and incredibly rewarding."

The composer also revealed that the play's title track came together almost instantly after Imran Zahid narrated the script to him, reflecting the spontaneity that defines live theatre. Inspired by the spirit of Sahir Ludhianvi's iconic lines, ‘Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi’ seeks to present hope not as something to wait for, but as something individuals actively create.

‘Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi’ will premiere in Mumbai on July 5, 2026.

Also Read: Anupam Kher says Mahesh Bhatt became part of his “emotional and intellectual DNA” in a heartfelt note

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