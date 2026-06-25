The makers of Alpha have unveiled a new behind-the-scenes video, offering audiences a glimpse into the intense preparation and action-packed sequences that define the upcoming spy thriller. The featurette showcases lead actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari performing several demanding stunts themselves, highlighting the scale and ambition of the film.

Bobby Deol left impressed by Alia Bhatt’s action skills in Alpha: “She was so damn good at it”

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks the first female-led installment in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. The making video opens with Alia filming the introduction sequence of her character, Sita. Reflecting on the experience, the actor described it as a “challenging shoot.”

Alia also spoke warmly about her co-star Sharvari, praising her dedication and work ethic. She shared that working alongside Sharvari was both easy and enjoyable, calling her “extremely hard-working.”

One of the standout moments in the behind-the-scenes footage features a high-intensity combat sequence between Alia and Bobby Deol. Speaking about filming those action scenes, Bobby admitted that he initially had concerns due to the physical nature of the stunts.

“If you see us, Alia, physically standing next to each other, she is so tiny, which is why I was worried that I might hurt her while performing. But when I was on set with her, she was so damn good at it,” Bobby said.

The video further emphasizes the elaborate action choreography created for the film. Action director Craig Macrae detailed the variety of action elements featured in Alpha, saying, “Rotations on wires, explosions, gunfights, knife fights. It's going to be a great ride.”

Director Shiv Rawail revealed that both Alia and Sharvari underwent rigorous training to prepare for the physically demanding sequences. Highlighting Alia’s transformation for the role, he said, “Alia has put in much of training into just this sequence. Hopefully the audience are going to get to see a very new Alia Bhatt. When you see the film and you see the action sequences, one thing is that they've done all of this themselves. They are performing those guns at that break-neck rocket speed.”

Alpha expands the YRF Spy Universe, which already includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, War, and Pathaan. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role and features a special appearance by Hrithik Roshan.

Recently, Alia reflected on her experience of working on the film, telling Filmfare, “I had such a good time making Alpha. It’s probably one of the most enjoyable experiences I’ve had on a film set. There was something really exciting about stepping into this world of action, scale and adventure. It pushed me in ways I hadn’t experienced before and I loved every bit of it.”

Set for a theatrical release on July 3, Alpha promises a blend of large-scale action, espionage, and adventure, while presenting audiences with a new side of Alia Bhatt in the action genre.

Also Read : Bobby Deol BREAKS SILENCE on Sunny Deol’s paparazzi outburst during Dharmendra’s health crisis: “People just want a video and put it on Instagram”

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