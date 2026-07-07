When Satluj quietly appeared on ZEE5 late on Friday night, it felt to co-writer Niren Bhatt like the end of a three-year fight. By Sunday evening, that relief had vanished, with ZEE5 abruptly pulling the biographical drama from its platform in India.

Satluj co-writer Niren Bhatt questions film’s removal; says, “If The Kashmir Files can exist, why not our film?”

A miraculous release, then silence

Originally titled Panjab 95, the film had spent three years mired in controversy, facing an unprecedented 127 cuts demanded by the CBFC. In an interview with Variety India, Bhatt recalled that the digital release came as a complete surprise. “Honestly, we only found out on Friday evening when we got a message saying it was live,” he said. “No one had a clue. We had completely given up hope that it would ever release. Honey (Trehan) was in talks with RSVP, but even he did not believe it would actually happen until it dropped. For the last four years, we have lived with these endless cycles of conversations, so when it finally went live, I genuinely believed it was safe.”

Comparisons to other controversial films

Bhatt pushed back against suggestions that Satluj could be exploited by “anti-India forces,” pointing to precedents in Hindi cinema. “That argument simply does not hold,” he said. “If The Kashmir Files can exist, if The Kerala Story can exist, why can they exist without being labeled tools for international forces? Why is our film the chosen one that will suddenly be misused by extreme elements? You cannot jump to far-fetched, paranoid conclusions just to suppress a straightforward biography. It makes absolutely no sense.”

He noted that the suppression had already backfired, with international curiosity fuelling a wave of piracy since the film remains accessible to audiences abroad. “Banning or restricting content is a false move because it only triggers immense curiosity,” Bhatt explained. “People loved the film. There are thousands of videos and tweets from viewers saying they broke down or were left speechless. When a movie evokes such a profound emotional reaction, word of mouth travels fast. If people cannot find it on an official platform, they will inevitably look elsewhere. It is deeply frustrating because this film belonged in theaters. They stopped our premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, they blocked the international theatrical release and now they are pausing it on OTT.”

Reflecting on the emotional cost of the fight, Bhatt admitted uncertainty over what it means for the future of courageous storytelling in the country. “The world needs stories like this,” he said, “but after watching what we went through, who will ever dare to attempt a movie like this again?”

Satluj remains unavailable for streaming in India, with no update on when it may return to ZEE5. Bhatt said the makers plan to challenge the decision in court, while the reasons behind the film's removal have not been officially disclosed.

Also Read: Satluj leaked online after abrupt Zee5 removal; social media rallies behind Diljit Dosanjh starrer

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