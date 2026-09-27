Kubbra Sait calls out safety rules imposed on women after Delhi park rape case: “How much more careful are we supposed to be?”

Actor Kubbra Sait has spoken about women’s safety in India in a video shared on social media, questioning why conversations about safety often place responsibility on women rather than addressing the behaviour that makes them unsafe. In the video, Kubbra begins by saying, “Safety is a place called Narnia. Yes, it’s fictional,” before referring to incidents involving girls and women in everyday situations. She points out that age, location, time or circumstance does not necessarily guarantee safety.

Kubbra Sait calls out safety rules imposed on women after Delhi park rape case: “How much more careful are we supposed to be?”

The actor then lists some of the precautions women are routinely advised to take. “Cover up. Don’t go out at night. Don’t hang out with boys. Share your location. Carry pepper spray. Be careful. How much more careful are we supposed to be?” she asks. Kubbra then shifts the focus towards what boys and men are taught about consent and boundaries. “When are these instructions reaching the boys?” she asks, before listing the behaviours that need to be addressed. “Don’t stalk her. Don’t follow her. Don’t threaten her. Don’t punish her for rejecting you. Take no for an answer,” she says.

Kubbra Sait questions "Boys-Will-Be-Boys" approach

Using satire, Kubbra also suggests measures such as a “reformation camp, consent camp, ego detox, patriarchy de-addiction centre” for boys, adding, “Because ‘boys will be boys’ — this strategy of parenting is not working.” She further addresses the meaning of feminism, saying, “Feminism is nothing but the simple idea that women are people.”

Kubbra connects the argument to everyday activities that women should be able to undertake without fear, including studying, travelling, meeting friends, buying stationery or simply being in a public space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait)

The actor’s video ultimately questions the expectation that women should continually alter their behaviour and routines to avoid becoming victims of harassment or violence. Her message instead calls for greater focus on the people responsible for such behaviour and on how boys are taught to understand consent, boundaries and respect.

Kubbra concludes by questioning how much women are expected to change their lives before society also begins asking those who make them unsafe to change their behaviour.

Also Read: Kubbra Sait visits Chennai Snake Park, discusses cruelty towards snakes during Nag Panchami in new vlog

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