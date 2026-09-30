Ajay Devgn and Alok Jain, Head - Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV and Studios), JioStar spoke about their upcoming film, the much-awaited Drishyam The Conclusion, on day 2 of FICCI Frames 2026. The film releases in 2 days, and when asked how he’s feeling about it, Ajay Devgn said, “We are keeping fingers crossed. You’ll have to wait and watch to find out if Vijay Salgaonkar can beat them or they beat Vijay Salgaonkar. The series also concludes with this film because it is very difficult to write a film like Drishyam. We want to end it on a high. We all felt that the way the script has shaped up and the film has shaped up, I think we should put a stop right now.”

FICCI Frames 2026: Ajay Devgn reveals Drishyam The Conclusion begins with a prologue: “I saw the film yesterday; it BEATS Drishyam 2”; also adds, “Sequels don’t work, the characters work”

He added, “I saw the film yesterday. My personal opinion is that it beats Drishyam 2 (2022). So, fingers crossed!”

Later, Ajay Devgn remarked, “I think sequels don’t work; the characters work. Pick up any sequel – Golmaal or Singham or Drishyam – its Vijay Salgaonkar or Bajirao Singham or Gopal that stay with the audience. When the audiences start investing in characters is when you should make a sequel. You can’t just make a sequel because you made a great film. The audiences have to love the character.”

Alok Jain explained why the Drishyam franchise stands out, “In the Marvel series, Iron Man and Captain America move from one movie to another and they create a world around it. Building a franchise where the same character has a linear story moving forward is unique. It's not like this character has gone somewhere else.”

Ajay Devgn added to it, “In our country, I don’t remember any sequel where the film has continued from where it has ended. So, if you have not seen part 2, you won’t understand part 3. Though we have shown a prologue, you might still miss something.”

Also Read: From Panaji to the Final Reckoning: Vijay Salgaonkar’s story comes to an end in Drishyam: The Conclusion

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.