Akshay Kumar has given fans hope for a reunion of the original Welcome cast by hinting that Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor could return if Welcome 4 is made. The actor shared that the franchise has always been like one big family and suggested that audiences may see all the familiar faces together again in the future.

Akshay Kumar and Ahmed Khan hint at Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor’s comeback in Welcome 4: “Welcome is a full family”

Akshay made the remarks while speaking about Welcome To The Jungle, the third instalment in the hit comedy franchise. While the film marks his return to the series, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor, who immortalised the iconic characters Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai, are not part of this chapter.

Speaking to PTI, Akshay stressed that the bond among the cast members remains strong. He said, “Welcome is a full family. This is Nana, Mr Anil, me and all the people. This is like family, If Welcome 4 is ever made, you will find all of them.”

The original Welcome made Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai two of Bollywood's most beloved comedy characters. While Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor returned for Welcome Back in 2015, Akshay was absent from the sequel. In Welcome To The Jungle, the equation has changed, with Akshay returning to lead the franchise while Nana and Anil sit out the latest instalment.

The film introduces two new characters linked to the famous gangsters. Suniel Shetty plays Yeda Anna, while Arshad Warsi essays Romeo, the brothers of Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai.

Director Ahmed Khan also revealed that Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor stayed connected throughout the film's production. Recalling their conversations, he said during the film’s trailer launch, “We talked all the time. We used to call during the shoot. Nana had just called and asked, ‘How is it going? When will you show the film to me? Tell Akshay that I am not available.’ They keep calling and they talk. Anil sir called and said, ‘How is it going? And next time we will plan something’.”

Welcome To The Jungle, which released today, features a massive ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon and several others. Early reactions on X have largely described the film as an entertaining comedy entertainer.

Also Read : Akshay Kumar turns back the clock with helicopter stunt in Welcome To The Jungle; proves why he’ll always be Bollywood’s original Khiladi

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