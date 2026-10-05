The actor-filmmaker will represent the Italian luxury brand’s watch business as it looks to strengthen its presence among a new generation of Indian consumers.

Farhan Akhtar has added another international luxury association to his portfolio with Emporio Armani announcing him as its first Indian brand ambassador for watches. The actor, filmmaker, producer and singer will represent Emporio Armani Watches in India, with the association bringing together the brand’s focus on contemporary style and Farhan’s diverse creative career.

Farhan Akhtar becomes Emporio Armani Watches’ first Indian brand ambassador in India

Emporio Armani has described Farhan’s versatility and ability to reinvent himself while retaining his individual identity as qualities that align with the brand’s philosophy. Over a career spanning more than two decades, Farhan has worked across multiple creative disciplines, including direction, acting, writing, production and music. He has also pursued interests beyond the entertainment industry, contributing to his profile as a multi-faceted public figure.

The collaboration is positioned around themes of modern style, self-expression and contemporary elegance. With Farhan’s presence across different areas of popular culture, Emporio Armani aims to connect its watch offerings with a younger generation of consumers in India who increasingly view luxury through the lens of individuality and personal expression.

Commenting on the association, Farhan Akhtar said, “I’ve always admired Emporio Armani for its ability to remain relevant without chasing trends. There is a timelessness to the brand that comes from being confident in its identity while continuing to evolve with the times. That’s a philosophy I deeply respect, and one that makes this association with Emporio Armani Watches especially meaningful for me.”

Farhan’s appointment comes as luxury watch brands continue to expand their engagement with India’s growing premium consumer market. As the brand’s ambassador for watches in the country, he is expected to play a role in strengthening Emporio Armani’s visibility and presence in the Indian market.

For Farhan, the association adds another international fashion and luxury brand partnership to his public profile. His work across cinema, music and other creative pursuits has over the years contributed to his positioning as a prominent contemporary Indian cultural figure.

With the new partnership, Farhan will represent Emporio Armani Watches across India, bringing the brand’s interpretation of modern elegance and design to its communication and consumer-facing initiatives in the country.

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