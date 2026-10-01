Jaideep Ahlawat opens up about joining Drishyam The Conclusion: “I was very conscious that I was entering a universe that already belonged to the audience”

The Drishyam franchise is set to return with its concluding chapter, Drishyam The Conclusion, with Jaideep Ahlawat joining the cast as SP Crime Branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar. The actor has opened up about stepping into an established cinematic universe and the responsibility of introducing a new character into a franchise with an existing audience.

Jaideep Ahlawat opens up about joining Drishyam The Conclusion: “I was very conscious that I was entering a universe that already belonged to the audience”

Speaking about his approach to the film, Jaideep said, “When you enter a successful franchise, I think your first responsibility is to understand the world you are entering. Every franchise develops its own rhythm, its own relationship with the audience, and Drishyam has a very specific tone.”

The actor acknowledged that the franchise already has an established relationship with viewers, particularly through the character of Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn. Elaborating on his experience, Jaideep said, “I was very conscious that I was entering a universe that already belonged to the audience. They have lived with Vijay Salgaonkar, they have understood his methods, they have formed opinions about him. So, I couldn't approach Rajveer as if he was arriving in an entirely new story. He had to arrive with an understanding of the world he was stepping into.”

Jaideep also spoke about the pressure that comes with joining a successful franchise. According to the actor, that pressure needs to be kept aside once filming begins. He said, “As for pressure, I think pressure is useful only until the moment you start shooting. Before that, it can make you think about a hundred things that have nothing to do with the scene. Once you are on set, the only pressure that should matter is whether you are doing justice to the moment in front of you.”

The actor also discussed working alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu, highlighting their approach to restraint while performing. “And having Ajay sir and Tabu ma'am there actually made the process more interesting for me. When you are working with actors who have such a strong understanding of restraint, you don't feel the need to manufacture intensity. For me, the challenge was to make Rajveer feel like he had always belonged in this world, while still making the audience wonder what this new person could potentially do to the world they already know.”

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, among others.

The film is written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Presented by Star Studio18 and produced under the Panorama Studios banner, Drishyam The Conclusion is scheduled to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: CBFC clears Drishyam The Conclusion WITHOUT a single cut; is 8 minutes longer than Drishyam 2

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection

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