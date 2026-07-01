Aditi Rao Hydari believes the conversation around stronger female representation in Indian cinema is gradually translating into meaningful change, but says progress can only happen when artists and filmmakers consciously choose to support better stories.

Aditi Rao Hydari opens up on reshaping women’s narratives in Indian cinema: “We should make conscious choices”

Speaking about evolving opportunities for women on screen, the actor stressed that meaningful change requires intention rather than passive hope. She said, “I do think things are changing, but change doesn't happen on its own. We have to ask for it, embrace it and make conscious choices. We need to be comfortable saying no when something doesn't align with what we believe in, and think about the long term rather than immediate monetary gain.”

She added, “For me, it's always about cinema and artistry. If we continue to make decisions based on good storytelling and staying true to our creative instincts, the right opportunities will come. You may not always see the impact right away, but that's where the magic is – in believing that you're making the right choice, that your intentions are based in artistry and you are going to see the success and result of staying true and focused. Yes, things are changing. Progress is happening, but it's a baby step at a time.”

Having carved a niche for herself with nuanced and emotionally layered performances across films and web series, Aditi shared I hiked she loved the fame and love… the work demands disciple and showing up and surrendering with vulnerability. While rewards and success are gratifying, staying focused on the inherent creativity and craft is what fuels her.. in our world if artists and visionaries can trust their gut and tell the stories they want to tell, they will always win, if not in an immediate obvious way, then in the long term… as a legacy. Beautiful and honest art will always win.”

Aditi also emphasized that turning down projects is just as significant as accepting them, as every decision shapes the kind of stories audiences eventually see and influences the direction of the industry.

While acknowledging that Indian cinema still has a long way to go in creating equal opportunities for women, she noted that meaningful female-led narratives are often viewed as calculated risks. However, she believes those risks are essential. She said, “It's a risk worth taking because there is no life without women and so there are no complete stories without women.”

She further pointed out that the way women are portrayed on screen reflects the perspectives of those creating these narratives, adding that female characters deserve to be written with agency, grace, emotional depth, and individuality rather than being treated as replaceable figures.

She further stated, “I think that the essence of holding one's attention with storytelling should be at the heart of filmmaking. When artists keep backing stories that they genuinely believe in, change comes naturally even if it comes one step at a time. The progress of our industry is efforted but visible… The good part is the journey is still on.”

Also Read : Main Vaapas Aaunga receives praise from Aditi Rao Hydari, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and others as film hits theatres

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