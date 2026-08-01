Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has once again addressed the criticism surrounding her recent remarks on Gen-Z protestors. After facing widespread backlash online, the actress has now shared another clarification on social media, maintaining her stance while responding to the memes and criticism directed at her.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to backlash over Gen-Z protest remarks; issues fresh clarification on social media

Over the past few days, Kangana has been at the centre of a heated online debate after her comments on the ongoing NEET protests sparked outrage. While many social media users criticised her statements, others circulated memes and video clips from her films, pointing to what they described as contradictions between the strong, rebellious characters she has portrayed on screen and the views she has recently expressed in public.

Responding to these comparisons, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories on July 31 to defend herself once again. In a strongly worded note, she argued that fictional characters and real-life situations should not be equated.

She wrote, “You want to use my movie character clips I get paid millions to play, high profile show business events where I am surrounded by my own entourage and event planners security forces, you want to use these to convince a vulnerable teenagers that she can also do the same on the road or in school functions or in dingy clubs? Is it the same thing? Don't mislead the youth it's not the same thing, today you mislead others children tomorrow it will be your turn.”

For the unversed, the controversy began after Kangana was asked to comment on the NEET protests. During her interaction, she criticised some of the student protestors for allegedly using abusive language and strongly condemned their conduct. Her remarks, in which she referred to the generation as "generation gutter" and also made comments about women participating in the protests, triggered widespread criticism across social media platforms.

Several internet users accused the actress of displaying "double standards," with many questioning the contrast between the outspoken female characters she has portrayed in films and her comments on the protestors. Memes, edited videos, and clips from her movies quickly went viral, further fuelling the online discourse.

Addressing the criticism earlier, Kangana had clarified that her objection was specifically towards the alleged use of abusive language by some protestors, particularly against the 75-year-old Prime Minister. With her latest Instagram post, the actress has reiterated that her concern is being misrepresented online and has urged people not to draw parallels between her fictional film roles and real-life situations.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut shares childhood photo as Sita a day after Ramayana trailer launch; says, “My aashirvaad to all the liberals”

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