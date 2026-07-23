Actor Kajal Aggarwal has shared her thoughts on the differences between the Hindi and South Indian film industries, saying she prefers the discipline and punctuality followed on South film sets. During a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, the actor also recalled that Salman Khan made her wait the longest while working on a Hindi film.

Kajal Aggarwal says Salman Khan made her wait the longest on a film set; explains why she prefers the South industry over Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal compares work culture in Bollywood and South cinema

Speaking about the contrasting work cultures, Kajal said schedules in the South are followed much more strictly. "In Hindi films, things don't always happen on time. In the South, we work according to the clock. If the call time is 6 am, it means exactly 6. I've become used to that way of working and I really like it. We work until 1 pm and then everyone gets a proper lunch break on time. In Hindi films, it's not always like that," she said.

Kajal Aggarwal recalls waiting the longest for Salman Khan on set

Recalling one of her experiences in Bollywood, Kajal revealed that Salman Khan kept her waiting for the longest during a shoot. However, she chose to make productive use of the time. "Salman Khan made me wait the longest. I was wondering, 'What's going on here?' So I would go and work out in the gym that was set up on the film set. At least I managed to lose some weight during that time, so it worked out well. But the point is that I have become very used to the punctuality and discipline of the South Indian film industry," she shared.

Why Kajal Aggarwal prioritised South films over Hindi cinema

The actor also explained why she became selective about signing Hindi films despite being a familiar face among audiences in North India. "The kind of quality work I was getting in the South was something I wasn't getting in Hindi films at that time. The roles and characters I wanted were being offered to me there. For me, the quality of work over quantity of work was my priority. Since I was getting strong and meaningful roles in the South, I didn't see a reason to do supporting or average roles elsewhere," Kajal said.

Kajal Aggarwal is currently promoting her upcoming film The India Story. She will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 and Ramayana Part 2, where she essays the role of Mandodari.

Also Read: The India Story trailer out! Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade take on pesticide farming crisis in hard-hitting social drama

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