Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade highlight pesticide farming issue in new video for The India Story; urge audiences to watch the film

Ahead of the theatrical release of The India Story, actors Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade have shared a heartfelt video message encouraging audiences to watch the film while drawing attention to the serious issue of pesticide farming. In the video, the actors describe the film as a story that reflects the reality of many Indian households, urging viewers to experience its message on the big screen. They also announced that advance bookings for the film opened on July 23.

Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade highlight pesticide farming issue in new video for The India Story; urge audiences to watch the film

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, The India Story is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The courtroom drama is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Inspired by the impact of pesticide farming on public health, the film explores a socially significant issue through a compelling narrative.

Speaking about the project, Kajal Aggarwal said, "The India Story is more than just a movie; it is a conversation starter about a subject that affects millions of people every day." She further added that the film encourages audiences to think about the food they consume and become more conscious of the choices they make.

Shreyas Talpade also spoke about the film's central theme, saying, "The film sheds light on an issue that often goes unnoticed despite impacting countless families." He expressed hope that viewers would connect with the story and continue discussing its message even after leaving the theatres, taking the conversation into their homes and communities.

With its socially relevant subject and courtroom-based narrative, The India Story aims to create awareness while offering an engaging cinematic experience. As the film gears up for release, audiences can now book their tickets in advance from July 23.

The film is co-produced by Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: CBFC asks for 20+ cuts in The India Story; 4.27 minutes of footage deleted; ‘Kisaan aatankvadi’, ‘Sarkar deshdrohi’ dialogues modified

More Pages: The India Story Box Office Collection

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