Actor Ananya Panday recently took a trip down memory lane as she shared a collection of family photographs on social media to celebrate two special occasions. Marking her mother Bhavana Pandey's birthday and Father's Day for actor Chunky Panday, the actress posted a series of nostalgic pictures accompanied by a heartfelt note.

Ananya Panday shares family throwbacks for mother Bhavana’s birthday and Father’s Day 2026

The photographs offered a glimpse into the Panday family's cherished moments over the years, featuring candid snapshots of Ananya with her parents during different stages of her life. The post quickly attracted attention from followers, who responded with messages of love and appreciation.

Ananya's Special Message for Her Parents

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Ananya expressed her affection for her parents through a simple yet emotional caption. "Happy birthday mama happy fathers day papa love you both endlessly," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

While Ananya's family post received attention online, her father Chunky Panday is currently being seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film features an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Rakesh Bedi, Mouni Roy, Jimmy Shergill and Chunky Panday.

On the professional front, Ananya has an exciting project lined up. Following the response to the first season of Call Me Bae, Amazon Prime Video recently announced the second season of the series during its annual event.

The new season will see Ananya reprise her role, while actor Shruti Haasan joins the cast in a significant role. The teaser hinted at a fresh dynamic between the two characters, with the makers introducing a new "behen" alongside Ananya's popular character.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta, the series is directed by Collin D'Cunha and written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair. The cast also includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt and Lisa Mishra.

Also Read: Ananya Panday, Sushmita Sen and Radhika Apte come together for Tanishq; watch their new ad campaign

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.