Anil Kapoor recently opened up about marriage and relationships while interacting with contestants on India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show. The conversation explored different perspectives on marriage, with contestants sharing their experiences of long-term relationships, singlehood and their views on commitment.

India Ke Top 1%: Anil Kapoor calls marriage to Sunita Kapoor “the best decision” of his life

One of the contestants, Sumeet Melwani from Pune, revealed that he has been in a relationship for 35 years but has never married his partner. He also said that he does not feel the need to put a label on their relationship.

Another contestant, Rochak Saxena from Baroda, spoke about being comfortable with his decision to remain single. He said he values his independence and personal time and does not want to get married simply because his family expects him to.

The discussion prompted Anil to reflect on his own marriage to Sunita Kapoor. Sharing his perspective, the actor said, “Main yeh nahi bol sakta ki maine galti ki hai, ya was it the best decision of my life. Par mujhe lagta hai yeh meri zindagi ka sabse behtareen, sabse best decision tha ki maine shaadi ki.”

Anil Kapoor gets an idea for a second honeymoon

The conversation also took a more personal turn when Gujarat-based contestant Shubham Balande shared what he would do if he won the show's Rs 1 crore prize. He said he would marry his wife again with a grand celebration and take her on a second honeymoon.

The idea appeared to resonate with Anil, who then recalled an interesting detail from his own honeymoon with Sunita.

According to the actor, Sunita had gone on their first honeymoon alone because he was away shooting at the time. Responding to Shubham's plan, Anil said, “Aapne mujhe idea diya ki honeymoon dobara plan kiya ja sakta hai.”

The conversation offered contrasting views on relationships, from couples who choose not to marry to individuals who prefer to remain single, while Anil shared why he continues to view his own decision to marry Sunita positively.

India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show airs on Star Plus and streams on JioHotstar.

Also Read: India Ke Top 1%: Anil Kapoor reveals wife Sunita’s Queen moment; says she went on honeymoon without him

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