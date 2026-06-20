Imtiaz Ali criticises women who say they are comfortable in burqa and parda: “It’s a degenerated society”

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has sparked discussion with his recent remarks on the burqa, purdah, and what he sees as increasing social extremism. Speaking during a conversation on Samdish Bhatia's podcast, the director reflected on issues ranging from Partition and patriarchy to individual freedoms and societal attitudes. Imtiaz shared his perspective on the idea of comfort associated with practices such as wearing a burqa or living in purdah. According to the filmmaker, such feelings of comfort can sometimes reflect deeper social conditioning.

Imtiaz Ali criticises women who say they are comfortable in burqa and parda: “It’s a degenerated society”

Imtiaz Ali questions the idea of being "comfortable" in restrictive systems

During the conversation, Imtiaz said, “I don't like when someone says ‘I am comfortable in my Burqa. I am comfortable in my parda’. It's a degenerated society; if you feel like this, it's not okay. It means that you have become so victimised in your mind, I don't know how.”

His remarks came while discussing broader questions related to patriarchy and the ways in which social norms become deeply ingrained within communities.

Calls for moderation instead of extremes

As the discussion continued, host Samdish Bhatia pointed out that different communities often have their own customs and traditions, and that individuals should have the freedom to make personal choices.

Responding to this, Imtiaz clarified that his intention was not to tell people how to live their lives. “Nahin tokne wali baat nahin hai (It's not about stopping someone),” he said.

The filmmaker explained that his concern lies in the broader social environment and the shrinking space for balanced conversations. “But the people around me, my thinking is not that I am stopping someone or I am going to someone's house and talking. But there should be tolerance, moderation.”

“Everyone is extreme nowadays”

Imtiaz further expressed concern over what he described as growing polarisation in society. According to him, meaningful dialogue has become increasingly difficult because people are often pushed towards extreme positions. “See, my latest thought is that where have the moderates gone? Nowadays, everyone is extreme. Dialogue has become difficult. I am not your enemy,” he said.

The filmmaker's comments reflect a larger conversation taking place across social, political, and cultural spaces about the importance of disagreement without hostility and the need for open discussion.

Imtiaz Ali's remarks come at a time when he is receiving attention for his latest directorial venture, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The Partition drama has earned praise from critics for its emotional storytelling and performances. The film features an ensemble cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in key roles.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana gets emotional over Main Vaapas Aaunga, calls Imtiaz Ali’s film ‘a classic’ in heartfelt birthday tribute

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