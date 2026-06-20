Made In Heaven actor and doctor Trinetra Haldar discusses gender identity on Soha Ali Khan’s All About Her: “Queer people were described as mentally ill”

Actor and author Soha Ali Khan continues to make All About Her a platform for meaningful conversations that spark reflection, awareness, and change. In the upcoming episode, she is joined by actor, doctor, and transgender advocate Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, along with psychiatrist Dr Arman Pandey, for an insightful discussion on gender identity, inclusion, mental health, and the importance of creating a more equitable society. The episode explores the realities of navigating gender identity, the challenges faced by transgender individuals, the role of family and society in fostering acceptance, and the urgent need for more inclusive healthcare and educational systems.

Made In Heaven actor and doctor Trinetra Haldar discusses gender identity on Soha Ali Khan’s All About Her: “Queer people were described as mentally ill”

During the conversation, Trinetra Haldar shared, “I have to add one more thing. In the second year of MBBS, we study forensic medicine. There is a chapter on ‘sexual perversions’ that very elaborately describes queer people as mentally ill and deranged.” To this, Soha Ali Khan asked, “That chapter still exists in our curriculum?”

Trinetra replied, “It is being changed, but it’s a gradual process. There have been petitions and sustained efforts to address it. Going back to my own experience, this was taught to us as a lecture in our second year under the topic of ‘sexual perversions.’ And then all your classmates are looking at you. It’s humiliating to sit in a room of future doctors and be told by a forensic medicine expert that who you are is fundamentally deranged and mentally ill."

She further added, “The thing is, in Indian society, we often turn to certain people when we need confirmation that something is wrong, and a doctor is one of them. So if doctors are being trained in this way for centuries, and this is the information that doctors provide when a family reaches out, it's devastating, and it reinforces every negative bias, every bit of phobia on that person. I kept asking myself: how is it that we, as doctors, people who are supposed to understand the human condition better than most, are still stuck in Victorian-era science because at the end of the day, every profession absorbs the prejudices and stigmas of its time, and medicine is no exception.”

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Through candid experiences and expert insights, the episode highlights the importance of empathy, education, representation, and allyship in building a more inclusive world.

Watch the latest episode of Soha Ali Khan’s All About Her, streaming tomorrow at 11:00 AM on YouTube.

Also Read: Made In Heaven 2 actress Trinetra Haldar on the state of Trans Rights in India: “India is a little more progressive than the West”

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