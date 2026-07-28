As Yaadein completes 25 years, filmmaker Subhash Ghai has looked back on the journey of the 2001 family drama, expressing gratitude for the love the film continues to receive from audiences. Starring Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrish Puri, and Rati Agnihotri, the film explored themes of family, love, sacrifice, and relationships.

25 Years of Yaadein: Subhash Ghai reflects on the film’s journey; says audience love matters more than early verdicts

Released during the Silver Jubilee year of Mukta Arts, Yaadein marked a departure from Ghai's signature larger-than-life entertainers, with the filmmaker choosing to tell an emotional story centered on a father and his three daughters. On the occasion of the milestone, Ghai also shared behind-the-scenes moments from the film on social media along with a heartfelt note.

He wrote, “As Yaadein celebrates its silver jubilee year this month with constant applause till date. the film stands as a reminder that true success is measured not by first impressions, but by the memories it creates and the affection it continues to receive decades later. That’s what happened to my family film YAADEIN made in 2001. I m still proud of its music jackie Kareena n Hrithik. Congratulations my whole team.”

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Reflecting on the making of the film and its reception, Ghai recalled the period when Mukta Arts was celebrating a major milestone. "I remember celebrating the Silver Jubilee year of Mukta Arts after delivering 12 successful films under my direction. At that point, I wanted to tell a different story, a family drama about a father who loses his wife and takes on the responsibility of raising his three daughters. It was a subject that felt deeply relevant to me," he said.

Speaking about the film's performance after its release, the filmmaker added, "When it released, many were quick to declare it a flop, but the film performed well overseas and also found its audience in India. Today, after 25 years, it remains a favourite among families, and that love means far more than any early judgement."

Apart from its story and performances, Yaadein continues to be remembered for its music. The soundtrack, composed by Anu Malik with lyrics by Anand Bakshi, featured songs such as 'Eli Re Eli,' 'Chanda Taare,' 'Yaadein Yaad Aati Hain,' and 'Jab Dil Mile,' many of which remain popular among listeners even today.

Twenty-five years after its release, Yaadein continues to hold a place in the memories of audiences, with its themes of family and togetherness contributing to its lasting appeal across generations.

Also Read: 20 Years Of Kareena Kapoor Khan: How this talented performer might emerge as the actress with longest career as lead in HISTORY of Bollywood!

More Pages: Yaadein Box Office Collection

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