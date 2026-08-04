Gwalior has quietly given Bollywood two of its most admired leading men, and now, both Harshvardhan Rane and Kartik Aaryan find themselves united by more than just their roots. The actors are now part of the Senco Gold & Diamonds ambassador family, with Harshvardhan Rane coming on board as the face of the brand's Aham Ti22 Titanium Collection for men, while Kartik Aaryan continues to represent the jewellery house as its brand ambassador.

Harshvardhan Rane and Kartik Aaryan strike gold: Gwalior boys become the poster boys for Senco Gold

For Harshvardhan Rane, the association is more than another endorsement deal; it reflects the evolution of an actor whose journey has always been defined by authenticity. Over the years, Rane has built a loyal following by staying true to his craft, choosing stories that resonate and cultivating an image that is equal parts understated and aspirational. He has always been macho and a wanderer with an explorer vibe. Those very qualities make him a natural fit for the Aham Ti22 Titanium Collection, a range designed for men who wear confidence with quiet conviction.

Unlike conventional jewellery campaigns that lean heavily on glamour, the Aham Ti22 collection celebrates individuality and effortless style. It speaks to men who view jewellery as an extension of their personality rather than a statement of excess. Rane's off-screen persona has long echoed that philosophy. Whether through his fitness journey, disciplined lifestyle or minimalist fashion choices, the actor has consistently projected a sense of self-assurance that doesn't seek attention it commands it.

The partnership also comes at an exciting phase in Rane's career. With a growing body of acclaimed performances and an ever-expanding fan base, he has emerged as one of the industry's most dependable and relatable stars. That credibility has increasingly caught the attention of premium lifestyle brands looking for ambassadors who embody substance as much as style.

Interestingly, the association creates a heartwarming Gwalior connection within the Senco Gold & Diamonds family. Both Harshvardhan Rane and Kartik Aaryan have carved distinct paths in Hindi cinema, yet their journeys began in the same city before taking them to Mumbai and eventually to national stardom. Today, their shared hometown adds a unique layer to the brand's ambassador lineup, reflecting two success stories shaped by perseverance, ambition and individuality.

While Kartik Aaryan continues to represent the Senco Gold & Diamonds brand, Harshvardhan Rane will lend his signature charm and understated elegance to the Aham Ti22 Titanium Collection, giving the men's range an identity that feels contemporary, confident and deeply authentic.

For Rane, the collaboration is another milestone in a career that continues to gather momentum not through noise, but through consistency. And in many ways, that's precisely what makes this partnership shine: two sons of Gwalior, each in his own way, striking gold on one of the country's most prestigious jewellery platforms.

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