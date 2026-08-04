Shantanu Maheshwari, who is currently winning appreciation for portraying Ishaan in Campus Beats: The Game of Love Season 7, recently encountered an unexpected hurdle while promoting the series in Pune. During one of the promotional events, the actor sustained an ankle injury but chose to continue with his professional commitments instead of calling it a day.

Shantanu Maheshwari continues Campus Beats: The Game of Love promotions despite ankle injury

As part of the promotional campaign, Shantanu visited a college in Pune, where he was warmly welcomed by students. The energetic atmosphere led to an impromptu dance performance on stage, with the actor joining the students in celebrating the occasion. However, during the performance, he accidentally twisted his ankle, resulting in an injury.

Despite the discomfort, Shantanu decided not to let the incident affect the remainder of his schedule. According to a source, "Shantanu's enthusiasm to dance with the children, led him to take a huge jump into the crowd where he twisted and hurt his ankle. While he was in pain, he was well aware that there was a whole day ahead of promotions in Pune, so being the absolute professional that he is, he decided to continue with the promotional activities all day long inspite of being in pain. He held fort through the day, and ensured he completed promoting the show at every location. A similar incident had occured during promotions of season one of the show 3 years ago, and Shantanu at that time as well continued to maintain absolute professionalism by finishing the promotional activities of the day".

Interestingly, this is not the first time Shantanu has faced such a situation. As the source revealed, a similar incident took place during the promotional tour for the first season of Campus Beats three years ago, when he also chose to complete his scheduled appearances despite suffering an injury.

By continuing with his commitments even after hurting his ankle, Shantanu demonstrated his dedication to the promotional campaign and ensured that fans across Pune got the opportunity to interact with him as planned. His decision to complete every scheduled event reflected his commitment to his work and to the series' ongoing promotional tour.

Also Read : Birthday Special: 6 Times Shantanu Maheshwari proved he’s a true fashion risk-taker

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