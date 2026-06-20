Punjabi star Gippy Grewal opened up about the shocking incident and the assumptions that allegedly led to the attack

Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal has revisited the terrifying 2023 incident in which gunshots were fired outside his residence in Vancouver, Canada. The attack had made headlines internationally after the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility and linked the incident to Gippy's perceived association with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Gippy Grewal speaks about Salman Khan link in Canada shooting incident: “I honestly didn’t know why it happened”

Speaking on Shekhar Suman's chat show Shekhar Tonite, Gippy reflected on the events surrounding the firing and revealed that he was initially unaware of the reason behind the attack. The actor said, "When the firing happened outside my house, I honestly didn't know why it had happened. I had never received any call. Nobody had threatened me. Later, a post surfaced explaining why they did it."

Firing outside Vancouver residence shocked the entertainment industry

The incident took place in November 2023, when multiple gunshots were fired at Gippy Grewal's home in the White Rock area of Vancouver, Canada. While no injuries were reported, the attack sent shockwaves through the Punjabi entertainment industry and raised concerns about the safety of public figures.

At the time, the Bishnoi gang publicly claimed responsibility for the shooting through a social media post. The gang alleged that Gippy was targeted because of his supposed closeness to Salman Khan. The incident quickly attracted widespread attention, given the long-running tensions between Salman Khan and members associated with the Bishnoi community over the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

During the interview, Gippy clarified that his relationship with Salman Khan was not as close as many believed. According to the actor, he had interacted with Salman only on a few professional occasions, including visits to promote films on Bigg Boss and during a trailer launch event.

Addressing the assumptions surrounding their equation, Gippy explained that despite not sharing a close personal friendship, others appeared to have perceived their relationship differently. He stated that the gang allegedly assumed he was very close to Salman Khan, which eventually became the reason cited for the attack.

One of the most surprising aspects of the incident, according to Gippy, was that there had been no warning signs beforehand. Unlike several high-profile extortion cases that often involve threatening phone calls or demands for money, the singer said he had never received any such communication before the shooting occurred.

Also Read: Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal gets death threat from notorious gangster

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